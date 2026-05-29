New Delhi: Vinesh Phogat has been given a go ahead by the Supreme Court to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games. While she wanted to enter in 57 weight class at the Senior National Ranking Tournament in Gonda, she is likely to fight in either 57kg or 53kg for Asian Games trials at the IG Stadium here on Saturday.

Vinesh Phogat. (HT)

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The Wrestling Federation of India said they are yet to receive her entry for any weight class. It is understood that the WFI placed her in the 50kg weight class since that was the category she competed in at the Paris Olympics. She has not competed in any tournament in the last two years. Vinesh was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for failing to make her weight on the day of the final.

“As per the court orders, she will be allowed to compete in the selection trials. So far we have not received her entry for any weight class. Therefore, we have placed her in the 50kg bracket since she competed in the Paris Olympics in that weight and reached the final. As per the court order she should be given an opportunity in the selection trials as an ‘iconic’ player and she achieved that feat in Paris by reaching the final,” a senior WFI official told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} “She is not entering through any ranking tournament or other national competition, which were part of the selection process for the Asian Games trials. Had she qualified through any of these events, the WFI technical committee would have placed her in the weight class she competed in,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She is not entering through any ranking tournament or other national competition, which were part of the selection process for the Asian Games trials. Had she qualified through any of these events, the WFI technical committee would have placed her in the weight class she competed in,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It remains to be seen which weight Vinesh chooses to compete in, but 50kg will be a significant challenge for her. At the Paris Olympics, Vinesh moved down from her usual 53kg weight class to compete in 50kg because Antim Panghal had already qualified for that weight and Vinesh was unsure if a selection trial would be held before the Olympics. She therefore competed in two weight classes (50kg and 53kg) in the trials for the Olympic qualifier in Lucknow which caused controversy. Former footballer Aditi Chauhan on behalf of IOA and former India hockey captain MM Somaiya for sports ministry and SAI will be the observers for the trials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It remains to be seen which weight Vinesh chooses to compete in, but 50kg will be a significant challenge for her. At the Paris Olympics, Vinesh moved down from her usual 53kg weight class to compete in 50kg because Antim Panghal had already qualified for that weight and Vinesh was unsure if a selection trial would be held before the Olympics. She therefore competed in two weight classes (50kg and 53kg) in the trials for the Olympic qualifier in Lucknow which caused controversy. Former footballer Aditi Chauhan on behalf of IOA and former India hockey captain MM Somaiya for sports ministry and SAI will be the observers for the trials. {{/usCountry}}

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