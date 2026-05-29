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WFI puts Vinesh in Paris 50kg weight category for trials

With no entry till late evening, WFI has placed her in 50kg weight class since that was the category she competed in at the Paris Olympics

Published on: May 29, 2026 10:58 pm IST
By Avishek Roy
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New Delhi: Vinesh Phogat has been given a go ahead by the Supreme Court to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games. While she wanted to enter in 57 weight class at the Senior National Ranking Tournament in Gonda, she is likely to fight in either 57kg or 53kg for Asian Games trials at the IG Stadium here on Saturday.

Vinesh Phogat. (HT)

The Wrestling Federation of India said they are yet to receive her entry for any weight class. It is understood that the WFI placed her in the 50kg weight class since that was the category she competed in at the Paris Olympics. She has not competed in any tournament in the last two years. Vinesh was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for failing to make her weight on the day of the final.

“As per the court orders, she will be allowed to compete in the selection trials. So far we have not received her entry for any weight class. Therefore, we have placed her in the 50kg bracket since she competed in the Paris Olympics in that weight and reached the final. As per the court order she should be given an opportunity in the selection trials as an ‘iconic’ player and she achieved that feat in Paris by reaching the final,” a senior WFI official told HT.

--eom

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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