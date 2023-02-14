Find your front row seat for team LeBron vs team Giannis: Where to watch NBA All-Star Game 2023 spectacle

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others
Published on Feb 14, 2023 07:00 PM IST

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is right around the corner and fans are gearing up for a star-studded showdown between Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Here's how you can stream the basketball spectacle

Where to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game spectacle
Written by Paurush Omar

Basketball fans, get ready to witness the epic showdown of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as the biggest stars of the game clash in Salt Lake City, UT on February 19th, 2023. The NBA All-Star Game is the highlight of a weekend-long celebration of basketball, and fans from around the world are eager to tune in to see the match-up between Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Vivint Arena

Where to watch the match

TNT

In the United States, the game will be broadcast on TNT, and fans can watch the game either on cable or by streaming it online through the WatchTNT app or through a subscription to fuboTV. The WatchTNT app can be accessed by logging in through your cable provider, while fuboTV offers a free seven-day trial.

ESPN

For fans in Australia, the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend will be exclusively available on ESPN and can be watched via Foxtel, Foxtel Now, Telstra, or Kayo Sports. ESPN is the home of the NBA in Australia, offering fans an average of seven regular season games per week, the best of the NBA playoffs, and every game of the Conference and NBA Finals.

Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports

New subscribers to Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports can take advantage of their respective free trials, with Foxtel Now offering a 10-day trial and Kayo Sports offering a 7-day trial. Both Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports allow fans to stream the 2023 All-Star Weekend live on a wide range of devices.

Don't miss the opportunity to catch all the live events of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, including the NBA All-Star Celebrity game, Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, and the prestigious NBA Legends Awards.

