Why LeBron James is changing his jersey number

LeBron James is changing his jersey number from No. 6 to No. 23. Interestingly, James had sported the No. 23 jersey during his first three seasons with Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James(USA TODAY Sports)

"It's LeBron's decision," his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

In August last year, NBA had announced that Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey would be retired across every NBA team to honour the life and legacy of the 11-time NBA champion and civil rights activist. However, players who were already wearing No.6 jersey at the time of NBA' decision, could continue to do so.

As per Paul, James who wears the No. 6 jersey is switching back to No. 23 "out of respect for Bill Russell."

Interestingly, James sported the No. 23 jersey when he first played for Cleveland Cavaliers after being the first pick in the 2003 NBA draft. He had changed to No. 6 in 2010 when he joined Miami Heat. When he joined Cleveland again in 2014, he returned to No. 23. He continued with the No. 23 jersey after joining Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. But changed to No. 6 in 2021 and had been sporting it since then.

James had paid a heart-felt tribute to Russell after his death in 2022. He had highlighted how big a legend Russell was and a tall figure off the basketball court as well.

"For us to lose such an icon, it was heartbreaking for all of us," James told ESPN at the time.

"I mean, no matter if you play the game, watch the game or a part of the game. We all know what Bill Russell meant to the NBA, obviously to the Celtics off the floor as well, as far as his heroism ... and what he meant to Black people, being able to speak about issues that are not comfortable," he added.

