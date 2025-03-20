Wild score three quick goals, shut out Kraken

Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and the 11th of his career as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-0 on Wednesday in Saint Paul, Minn. HT Image

Matthew Boldy scored twice and Ryan Hartman and Liam Ohgren added goals for the Wild , who won their second straight after a 1-3-1 slump. Defenseman Zach Bogosian had two assists.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots as the Kraken played their second of back-to-back games. They defeated the host Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday.

Minnesota led 3-0 less than 4 1/2 minutes into the game, collecting the goals in a 1:42 span.

Hartman opened the scoring at 2:47 on a shot from the inside edge of the left circle.

Boldy scored his first goal in 12 games 3:59 after the opening faceoff on a shot from the slot.

Ohgren capped off the spurt when he completed a two-on-one rush by capitalizing from the bottom of the left circle at 4:29. Ohgren, who was recalled from Iowa of the AHL under emergency circumstances on Tuesday, replaced Marcus Johansson in the lineup. Johansson was scratched just before the game because of an illness.

It was the second-fastest span for three goals at the start of a game in Wild franchise history. They accomplished the feat in 4:00 at Dallas on Jan. 14, 2017.

The Wild went more than 14 minutes without a shot from late in the first period and into the second. Seattle had a 14-10 shots advantage in the first period and a 23-19 edge through 40 minutes.

Gustavsson made an outstanding save on defenseman Adam Larsson on a rebound from just outside the crease 7:53 into the third period with the teams playing four-on-four.

Boldy added an empty-net goal with 1:37 left.

The Kraken's Jaden Schwartz played his 800th game.

Minnesota's Marco Rossi did not return after taking a shot from Boldy off the left leg in the middle of the first period. Seattle's Chandler Stephenson left the game with an undisclosed injury late in the second period.

