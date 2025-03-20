Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wild score three quick goals, shut out Kraken

Reuters |
Mar 20, 2025 10:09 AM IST

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-SEA/RECAP

Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and the 11th of his career as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-0 on Wednesday in Saint Paul, Minn.

HT Image
HT Image

Matthew Boldy scored twice and Ryan Hartman and Liam Ohgren added goals for the Wild , who won their second straight after a 1-3-1 slump. Defenseman Zach Bogosian had two assists.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots as the Kraken played their second of back-to-back games. They defeated the host Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday.

Minnesota led 3-0 less than 4 1/2 minutes into the game, collecting the goals in a 1:42 span.

Hartman opened the scoring at 2:47 on a shot from the inside edge of the left circle.

Boldy scored his first goal in 12 games 3:59 after the opening faceoff on a shot from the slot.

Ohgren capped off the spurt when he completed a two-on-one rush by capitalizing from the bottom of the left circle at 4:29. Ohgren, who was recalled from Iowa of the AHL under emergency circumstances on Tuesday, replaced Marcus Johansson in the lineup. Johansson was scratched just before the game because of an illness.

It was the second-fastest span for three goals at the start of a game in Wild franchise history. They accomplished the feat in 4:00 at Dallas on Jan. 14, 2017.

The Wild went more than 14 minutes without a shot from late in the first period and into the second. Seattle had a 14-10 shots advantage in the first period and a 23-19 edge through 40 minutes.

Gustavsson made an outstanding save on defenseman Adam Larsson on a rebound from just outside the crease 7:53 into the third period with the teams playing four-on-four.

Boldy added an empty-net goal with 1:37 left.

The Kraken's Jaden Schwartz played his 800th game.

Minnesota's Marco Rossi did not return after taking a shot from Boldy off the left leg in the middle of the first period. Seattle's Chandler Stephenson left the game with an undisclosed injury late in the second period.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On