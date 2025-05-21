Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Championships bronze-medallist boxer Simranjit Kaur turns professional

PTI |
May 21, 2025 04:14 PM IST

Simranjit Kaur, who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics, decided to take the plunge by signing with former American professional boxer Roy Jones Jr.

Former World Championship bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur has become the latest Indian boxer to turn professional.

Simranjit Kaur
Simranjit Kaur

The 29-year-old two-time Asian Championship medallist, who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics, decided to take the plunge by signing with former American professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. and Indian professional boxer Mandeep Jangra.

Simranjit, who finished second at the National Championship in the 65kg category in March, is the third Indian boxer to turn professional this year after World championship medallists Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal.

"I am very happy that my career is starting with such a promoter, who has given many star boxers to the world. Mandeep Jangra is already making the country proud in the professional ring and I will also try to get recognition for the country. Roy Jones Jr. is the best promoter and I will definitely take my career forward with him," Simranjit said.

With this move, Simranjit follows in the footsteps of 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh, Vikas Krishan, Sarita Devi and Neeraj Goyat, who also moved to professional boxing after a good run in the amateur circuit.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / World Championships bronze-medallist boxer Simranjit Kaur turns professional
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On