Wrestler Antim eager to make a mark at U-20 Asian Championships

Antim had taken up wrestling just for the fun. Her elder sister Sarita, a kabbadi player, introduced her to the sport at the age of 10, and soon it became a passion for Antim as she started beating age group players at Baba Lal Das Academy in Azad Nagar in Hissar.

Within three years, she got an opportunity to wear the India colours at the under-15 Asian Championship in Japan in 2018 and finished on the podium winning a bronze medal.

“That was the real impetus to my dream of winning a medal at the Olympics. I want to live this dream at Paris Games in 2024,” Antim said on Thursday soon after making it to the India under-20 team for the Asian Championship scheduled to be held from July 2-10 in Manama, Bahrain.

“Today, I feel had I not listened to my sister I would not have been thinking of an Olympic medal. I want to win laurels for my parents, coach and my country,” said the 18-year-old wrestler.

“When I win a bout, I always think about my parents. They have been big inspiration to me and despite odds, they have given all support,” said Antim, who would join the national camp here in Lucknow after participating at the Khelo India Youth Games.

She missed the bus for the Commonwealth Games after losing on points to Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat in the trials here last month. On Thursday, she was aggressive in all her three bouts and defeated Aarti 10-0 in the 53kg category.

Accompanied by her childhood coach Vikash Sihag, Antim said a bronze medal at the Cadet World Championship in 2021 was also a big confidence booster to her and next time she would come up with some different plans against seasoned Phogat.

“She (Phogat) is the only one to beat to earn a place in the Indian team and I would plan a different strategy for her (Phogat). I am preparing well for the Asian Games trials,” she said.

Her coach Sihag too sounded confident about his disciple. “I see a different kind of fire in her and I am sure that in near future she would be making it to the senior team as I have full confidence in her skills and power,” said Sihag.

Besides the under-20 team of 10 wrestlers, 10 other wrestlers in under-15 would also be travelling to Bahrain for the Asian Championship.

Teams

U-20: Sweety (50kg); Antim (53kg); Reena (55kg); Sitto (57kg); Tanu Malik (59kg); Sarika (62kg); Priyanka (65kg); Arzoo (68kg); Manju (72kg); Priya (76kg).

U-15: Taneesha (33kg); Shravani (36kg); Deepanshi (39kg); Monika (42kg); Ekta (46kg); Rajneeta (50kg); Neha (54kg); Raunak (58kg); Pulkit (62kg); Kazal (66kg).

