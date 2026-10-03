Wrestling: Akari Fujinami's incredible 9-year winning streak comes to an end

The last time Akari Fujinami had lost a wrestling match, tears had been shed.

Akari Fujinami was pinned by North Korea’s Il Sim Son at the 2026 Asian Games. (UWW) (HT_PRINT)

“I can still picture myself after the match going to the toilet and crying by myself,” she told United World Wrestling (UWW).

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That defeat had come nine years ago, when a 13-year-old Fujinami lost in the final of the National Junior High School Championship in 2017. It proved to be a defeat that turned the tide for her.

From being a budding wrestler playing her sport “for fun”, she became determined to perfect her craft and went on an astonishing nine-year winning spree.

That run ended on Saturday in the semi-final of the Asian Games at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre. Once again, there were tears. But not from Fujinami.

The Japanese wrestler, pinned in a 10-0 defeat in the semi-final of the women’s 57kg freestyle event, lay flat on her back on the mat for a few moments that may have felt like a lifetime. An emotional Il Sim Son of North Korea at once clapped in disbelief, then slapped the mat a few times in celebration for picking up a win she could have only hoped for.

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{{^usCountry}} For the first time in nine years, at the end of 155 consecutive wins in wrestling matches across all levels, Fujinami had finally been defeated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the first time in nine years, at the end of 155 consecutive wins in wrestling matches across all levels, Fujinami had finally been defeated. {{/usCountry}}

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But what a run this was from a 22-year-old who has won every major title there is in her sport. She has won the U-17 and U-23 World Championships. She has won multiple Asian Championships and World Championship gold medals. She is the reigning Olympic champion. And she came to the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, after winning gold in the 53kg freestyle event at the previous edition in Hangzhou, China.

After all these years and achievements though, the 22-year-old still remembers that loss in 2017, which set in motion an all-conquering journey that lasted nine years.

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“Up to then I had been doing wrestling for fun,” she said to UWW, about the defeat to her school senior Umi Ito. “But I wanted to beat Ito-san so badly, I became serious about it. More than getting better myself, I thought about what I could do every day to get stronger so I could beat Ito-san.”

A journey that started with the goal of beating a wrestler 18-months her senior, Fujinami became the one to beat.

Since her win at the Paris Olympics though, she has sought a new challenge for herself as she moved up from the 53kg to the 57kg event.

In the new weight category, she already picked up a title by winning the U-23 Worlds last year.

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But as she prepares for bigger titles in the new division, particularly at the 2028 Olympics, the defeat to Son on Saturday might give her a boost – just like the one she got the last time she lost.

“I felt that I couldn't win by just enjoying it. As such, I started working harder,” she said. “If I had easily beaten everyone in my first year of junior high, I wouldn't have gotten to where I am now. It's because I encountered such obstacles and was determined to overcome them.”

The nine-year streak was thrilling and historic while it lasted. Fujinami will now hope to do it all over again. Perhaps, go even better.