Touchdown for cord cutters as YouTube unveils NFL Sunday ticket pricing with a twist

Football fans, get ready to open your wallets as YouTube has finally revealed the pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket, the popular out-of-market games package. But unlike previous years, there are no single-game or team options available.

NFL Sunday Ticket prices

YouTube has unveiled its pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket, with two different tiers for subscribers and non-subscribers to YouTube TV.

The pricing categories are divided into YouTube TV subscribers and non-YouTube TV subscribers.

YouTube TV subscribers

$349 per season

$389 bundled with RedZone

Non-YouTube TV subscribers

$449 per season

$489 bundled with RedZone.

Discount

There is a $100 discount for each package until June 6, 2023.

One significant difference from the previous NFL Sunday Ticket service on DirecTV is that there are no restrictions on choosing the online product. Before, fans needed a satellite dish, but now the service is available online to everyone. However, the NFL's own RedZone is the only option available.

YouTube has added several new features to Sunday Ticket, including the ability to view four games simultaneously, unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, NFL fantasy data, real-time stats, and "hide spoilers." YouTube Primetime Channels will also feature key plays and the four-game view.

YouTube is planning to integrate shopping into the football offering and tap into its top creators to produce behind-the-scenes content on game days.

Overall, while the price is more expensive than the final year on DirecTV, YouTube is banking on offering more features to lure customers in. Oestlien did suggest that YouTube may introduce single-team or single-game options later in the season, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Football fans who are ready to commit to the package can sign up starting today, April 1st.

