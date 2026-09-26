Roman Anthony went 3-for-3 with three runs, including one on Connor Wong's tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh inning, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs in the first game of their Friday doubleheader.

Red Sox rally from early deficit, edge Cubs in DH opener

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Anthony hit two doubles and walked before lining a one-out triple down the right field line off Cubs reliever Aaron Civale to spark the Red Sox in the seventh. Wong then drove in Anthony, lining a double over third baseman Matt Shaw's leap and into the left field corner.

Adley Rutschman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Red Sox , tying the game with a two-run single in the fifth.

Greg Weissert pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory. Raymond Burgos locked down his second save of the season, striking out three of the final six batters.

Shaw and Michael Busch both had multiple hits and Miguel Amaya drove in two for the Cubs , who clinched a National League playoff berth Thursday and remain in the running to host a wild-card series.

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{{^usCountry}} Alex Bregman returned to Chicago's lineup just five days after sustaining multiple facial fractures from a foul ball. He went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alex Bregman returned to Chicago's lineup just five days after sustaining multiple facial fractures from a foul ball. He went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter. {{/usCountry}}

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The Cubs struck first in the opening frame. After Red Sox opener Alec Gamboa struck out leadoff hitter Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki walked and scored when Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out RBI double into the wind and off the Green Monster two batters later.

Back-to-back hits by Shaw and Busch to start the second helped Chicago extend its lead to 3-0. After Shaw was cut down on Dansby Swanson's fielder's choice, Amaya knocked a two-run double down the left field line.

The Red Sox wasted Anthony's leadoff double in the first and two on with one out in the second, but cut into their deficit with a run in the third. Anthony drew a leadoff walk and reached second on Rutschman's single to right before scoring on shortstop Swanson's overthrow while attempting to double up Wilyer Abreu.

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Rutschman's game-tying single up the middle came after Caleb Thielbar relieved Holmes in the fifth. Setting the table, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a leadoff single to left before Anthony doubled into the corner.

Jake Bennett pitched 3 ? innings of three-hit shutout ball behind Gamboa.

Cubs starter Clay Holmes allowed three runs in his 4 1/3-inning start.

Red Sox catcher Mickey Gasper left with right biceps discomfort after striking out in the fifth.

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