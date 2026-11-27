Woodburn Park abuts South Club, once known as the Wimbledon of the East and famous for stirring Davis Cup duels, the most enthralling of which was in 1966 against Brazil. “The most memorable,” Ramanathan Krishnan told me talking about that match. It was in the park that Sukumar Samajpati, the former India winger and banker who also had a career in singing, was stealing a few moments with Soma, his wife-to-be.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Manvir Singh goes up against Lalchungnunga of East Bengal in the Durand Cup final. The two can meet again on Sunday. (Samir Jana/HT) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 1966, such moments needed to be stolen because being prudish was a very Indian way. (It still is, many would argue). Samajpati and Soma were enjoying each other’s company when a group of young men advanced menacingly. “Let this not prevent you from scoring against Mohun Bagan,” one of them said. Because if it does, we will find you here and… .”

Sweet ending

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Nicknamed 7UP Express for his speed, Samajpati scored, heading in Ram Bahadur’s free kick and East Bengal won. The same group fetched up a few days later. This time, with rossogollas and an apology for their conduct earlier, Samajpati says in “Khela Surer Golpokotha” (Stories from football and music), his autobiography.

In a country where football’s struggle for relevance is perennial, Mohun Bagan-East Bengal is a story, another chapter of which unfolds on Sunday, that keeps on giving.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Curious to experience it, English cricket journalists fetched up at an I-League derby in 2012 after England had delivered India a roundhouse whack at Eden. It is a football fixture Appa Rao wouldn’t forsake even if meant being on oxygen support (he was at half-time). One where Beri Sarbadhikary was removed from commenting on All India Radio because he said, “My team is leading” when Mohun Bagan were, as recorded by Gautam Roy in “East Bengal 100.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curious to experience it, English cricket journalists fetched up at an I-League derby in 2012 after England had delivered India a roundhouse whack at Eden. It is a football fixture Appa Rao wouldn’t forsake even if meant being on oxygen support (he was at half-time). One where Beri Sarbadhikary was removed from commenting on All India Radio because he said, “My team is leading” when Mohun Bagan were, as recorded by Gautam Roy in “East Bengal 100.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The derby has inspired songs and films and has led to death, 16 of them in a stampede at Eden on August 16, 1980. The one in 2012 mentioned above had to be abandoned because Mohun Bagan refused to play the second half after their player Syed Rahim Nabi was hit by a missile.

Shooting from the lip

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After he scored a hattrick in the 1997 Federation Cup semi-final, the first in a derby since Independence, Bhaichung Bhutia met the press corps in the shower area of East Bengal’s changing room. Bhutia was 20 then but already an East Bengal icon and a statesman in the sport.

Sat on the floor with the media stooping and straining to hear every word, Bhutia ripped into Amal Dutta, saying the veteran coach should have known better than make fun of East Bengal players. Twenty-nine years later, Bhutia continues to speak his mind.

More on Dutta. In a derby in 1986, Dutta asked Aloke Mukherjee to shift from left back to central defence because Subrata Bhattacharya was injured. The risky move clicked and Mohun Bagan won 2-0. Usually modest, Mukherjee has written in his biography that he hadn’t let Chima Okorie move that day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

East Bengal fans at Salt Lake stadium. The tifo shows Kolkata clubs and their fans protesting at the rape and murder of a junior dotor at R G Kar Hospital in 2024.

Samajpati is the cynosure of another derby story. Hours before the 1960 Rovers Cup semi-final, a group of Bengalis from the Hindi film industry came over to Mohun Bagan’s hotel seeking match passes. In the presence of Hemanta Mukherjee, Samajpati said he had to sing after Chuni Goswami and Sailen Manna told the legendary music director and singer that he (Samajpati) had a good voice.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apocryphal, but there is at least one more connection between the Hindi film industry and the derby. In their book “SD Burman The Prince Musician” Aniruddha Bhattacharjee and Balaji Vittal mention that Burman had opened his eyes in hospital on hearing the East Bengal had beaten Mohun Bagan 5-0 in the 1975 IFA Shield final.

“A dispirited, disorganised Mohun Bagan…allowed themselves to be swamped 5-0 by the fast and accurate East Bengal,” was how Ramu Salivati’s report in “The Statesman” began.

For 34 years, that was the only time a team had scored five in the Kolkata derby. That changed in 2009 when Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 5-3, the defence of both teams having gone AWOL. It cost Subhas Bhowmick, hero of the 1975 win, the East Bengal job after Edeh Chidi became the first player after Independence to have scored four in a derby.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the Durand Cup last summer, Edmund Lalrindika, who is injured and will miss the game on Sunday, notched up another first: a first half hattrick in the derby. Kiyan Nassiri joined Chidi as players from Mohun Bagan who have scored a hattrick against East Bengal after Independence.

Mohun Bagan supporters heading to the Salt Lake stadium.

Did you know?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For more trivia, I asked Roy, who provides statistics for AIFF. He gave three: player with the most derbies, the city outside Kolkata that has hosted the most games between Asia’s oldest extant teams and the fastest goal.

Satyajit Chatterjee has played the most derbies (88), said Roy. Bhutia and Manoranjan Bhattacharya took part in 54, the fifth-most behind Bhattacharya (69), Tarun Dey (68) and Sisir Ghosh (61). At 20, Delhi has staged the most derbies, he writes, 20. Finally, the fastest goal? Mohammed Akbar for Mohun Bagan in 1976. He scored after 14 seconds, heading Narayanswami Ulaganthan’s delivery.

PLAY OF THE WEEK