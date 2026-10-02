Sujeet storms into 65kg semifinals, three Indians lose opening bouts

Nagoya, A dominant Sujeet Kalkal powered into the men's 65kg semifinals with a pair of commanding victories, including a technical superiority win over Iran's Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi, while three other Indians suffered opening-round defeats in the Asian Games wrestling competition here Friday.
Sujeet first overcame Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai 9-3 before producing a clinical performance against Abbas in the quarterfinal to seal his place in the last four.
Sujeet was given an early scare by Zazai, who immediately found a two-pointer and then pushed the Indian out to take a 3-0 lead. The Indian, however, quickly turned the bout around with a push-out and a shoulder throw to move ahead 5-3.
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He then added four more points with another throw and a roll to complete a 9-3 victory and progress to the quarterfinals.
Against Abbas, Sujeet made his intentions clear within the opening 20 seconds, executing a shoulder throw from a standing position. He was initially awarded four points but the move was revised to two as Abbas did not land in a danger position.
Sujeet soon came close to securing a fall, but Abbas managed to escape, with the Indian adding two more points.{{/usCountry}}
Sujeet soon came close to securing a fall, but Abbas managed to escape, with the Indian adding two more points.{{/usCountry}}
When the Iranian attempted a leg attack, Sujeet countered effectively to move 6-0 ahead. Abbas struggled to mount any sustained attack as the Indian repeatedly thwarted his attempts with headlocks.
Sujeet converted another right-leg attack into points to take an imposing 8-0 lead at the end of the first period.
The Indian needed little time in the second period, executing another takedown to complete a 10-0 technical superiority win and book his place in the semifinals.
Sujeet will next face home favourite and Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka for a place in the gold-medal bout.
Earlier, young Indian wrestler Dipanshi Phogat suffered a 0-10 technical superiority defeat against formidable Japanese Yui Susaki in the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinal.
Rajat Ruhul also exited the men's 125kg competition after losing his pre-quarterfinal 3-8 to Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbekin.
Priya Malik was beaten 1-6 by Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the women's 76kg pre-quarterfinal.
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