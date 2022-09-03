Andy Murray makes Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic statement after US Open loss: 'It's been difficult six years for me'

Andy Murray admitted that he is "really proud" of what he has managed to achieve at the 2022 US Open despite a loss against Matteo Berrettini on Friday. The Italian beat Murray 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3 in what was the Scot's first ever round-three appearance at the Flushing Meadows since 2016. And following his admission, the 2012 US Open champion made a big statement comparing himself to the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Murray did indeed come close in the match against the No.13 seed, saving eight break points en route to winning the third set on tie-breaker. But eventually succumbed to a fitter and stronger opponent. The 35-year-old is yet to beat a top-20 player in a Slam since his return following the hip surgery, losing to Stan Wawrinka (2020 French Open), Denis Shapovalov (2021 Wimbledon) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (2021 US Open). But Murray, who only reached the third-round of a Slam for the second time in over five years, said: “I've got a metal hip. It's not easy playing with that. It's really difficult. I'm surprised I'm still able to compete with guys that are right up at the top of the game.

“Matches like this, I'm really proud that I have worked myself into a position where I'm able to do that. I'm really disappointed that, you know, I didn't get over the line today. But, I get reminded like this is the first time you've made the third round here since 2016. It's been six years. It's been a difficult six years for me. It's been really hard. Although it's the first time I've only made the third round here, I'm really proud of the effort that I put in to get myself back into these positions. So I'm hoping that in the future I can go further, but considering, I did all right.”

Murray then compared himself to Nadal and Djokovic saying that while he has been able to hit the ball in the same way as his previous self, he has been unable to move around the court as freely as the two, who maintained their fitness in the same way they did five-six year back.

“A lot of the things feel the same, but obviously I'm just not quite capable of the sort of movement and physicality that I was five, six years ago,” he said. “I think if you watch Rafa and Novak moving around the court now who are similar age, I think they're moving pretty similar to how they were five, six years ago, whereas for me there's obviously been a bit of a drop-off there. That can affect you in terms of how you have to play the points. Maybe you just don't track as many balls down as before. Maybe the reach isn't just quite as much as it was. But in terms of the shots and everything, there is nothing that is stopping me from hitting the same shots as I did before.

“I would want to be doing better, but I'm still right there with guys in the last couple of weeks, I didn't win the matches obviously against Cam (Norrie in Cincinnati) and against Berrettini, but it was pretty close."

