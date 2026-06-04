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Arnaldi into French Open semis as Berrettini retires injured

Arnaldi into French Open semis as Berrettini retires injured

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 02:23 am IST
AFP |
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Matteo Arnaldi booked an all-Italian French Open semi-final against Flavio Cobolli as Matteo Berrettini's run at Roland Garros came to a sad end as he was forced to retire injured.

Arnaldi into French Open semis as Berrettini retires injured

Former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini, who has struggled with various injuries in recent years, called it quits in the second set when trailing 7-5, 5-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"You never want someone to end the tournament like this," said the 25-year-old Arnaldi.

"I'm sorry for him and I hope he's going recover and soon it's going to come the grass and he's going to be very tough to play."

Arnaldi has spent the largest time on court for a player en route to a Grand Slam semi-final, so will likely be grateful for the extra rest ahead of facing 10th seed Cobolli on Friday.

The world number 104, who himself was sidelined with injury earlier this season, had played back-to-back five-setters in the third and fourth rounds, totalling over 10 hours.

Arnaldi continued his momentum into the second, quickly moving 2-0 ahead only to gift his break straight back.

However, there was a painful moment for the injury-plagued Berrettini, as he started grimacing and called for a medical time-out.

Berrettini was broken again as Arnaldi moved 4-2 in front, and after failing to chase down another winner from his opponent and then stopping to stretch, his coaching staff started waving at him to stop.

He reluctantly shook hands during the next changeover, putting Arnaldi into the last four of a men's draw thrown wide open last week by the second-round exit of their compatriot Jannik Sinner.

jc/nf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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