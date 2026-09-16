Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open final outburst comes at a cost after racquet abuse

Aryna Sabalenka suffered a meltdown after failing to complete a historic three-peat at the US Open, during which she only vented at the cameraman, but also smashed her racquet after going down in three sets against Elena Rybakina in the final last Saturday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. And the Belarusian has now paid the price for her meltdown as the United States Tennis Association slapped her with a fine for her conduct.

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after falling to the court against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in their Women's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2026 US Open (Getty Images via AFP)

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The fine stemmed from the code violation she received in the opening set after Rybakina secured a break of serve. She hit the ball straight into the crowd in utter frustration, after which she received a warning from the umpire, but it didn't stop her. Sabalenka was even seen hitting the ball angrily towards the back of the court, narrowly missing the cameraman. After the match ended, Sabalenka smashed her racquet and vented at the cameraman.

Owing to her misconduct, Sabalenka was fined $7,500 by the USTA.

“I just wanted to let all of that aggression and disappointment go outside (on the court),” Sabalenka said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for (a) three-peat, so I just wanted to let it go.”

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{{^usCountry}} The world no. 2 admitted had she not expressed her frustrations, she would not have been nice. Mere minutes after the trophy ceremony, the 28-year-old from Belarus was complimentary of Rybakina but also still kicking herself for not living up to her own lofty expectations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The world no. 2 admitted had she not expressed her frustrations, she would not have been nice. Mere minutes after the trophy ceremony, the 28-year-old from Belarus was complimentary of Rybakina but also still kicking herself for not living up to her own lofty expectations. {{/usCountry}}

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“I wish I could perform a little bit better, but I guess next year," Sabalenka said. “Obviously, not really happy with the level I played (at).”

Sabalenka was the overwhelming favourite in the final, but committed 35 unforced errors to succumb in three sets to Rybakina, who also ended her 99-week stay at the top of the WTA rankings.

“I was just out there competing, trying to do my best with what I had,” Sabalenka said. “Not good enough.”

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