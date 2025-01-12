Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australian Open 2025: Sumit Nagal knocked out in opener

PTI |
Jan 12, 2025 06:55 PM IST

Australian Open: Sumit Nagal's early exit against Tomas Machac marks the end of India's campaign in the singles event.

A profligate Sumit Nagal's Australian Open campaign ended in a straight-set defeat against world number 25 Tomas Machac in the men's singes event on Sunday. The top Indian singles player failed to capitalise on his chances, losing 3-6 1-6 5-7 to his opponent form Czech Republic, who dominated with his superior consistency and precision.

India's Sumit Nagal in action.(REUTERS)
India's Sumit Nagal in action.(REUTERS)

Nagal, ranked 91st, started the match confidently, dropping just two points in his first three service games. However, a double fault and a string of forced and unforced errors saw him lose his serve in the seventh and ninth games, handing Machac the opening set.

Also Read: Sinner, Alcaraz warned of 'underdog' Djokovic as Somdev Devvarman backs Nagal to pull off another Australian Open upset

In the second set, Nagal had an early chance to break Machac in the opening game, but the Czech player held firm, saving the breakpoint. From there, Machac seized control, wrapping up the set in just 36 minutes as Nagal struggled to keep up.

Trailing by two sets, Nagal mounted a spirited fightback in the third set, securing an early break and racing to a 3-0 lead, which he extended to 5-3. However, a flurry of errors, including another double fault, allowed Machac to stage a comeback with a crucial break.

The Czech player capitalised on the momentum, closing out the match and ending Nagal's campaign. Last year, Nagal made headlines by reaching the Australian Open main draw through the qualifiers and stunning higher-ranked Alexander Bublik in the first round before bowing out in the second.

This time, his early exit against Machac marks the end of India's campaign in the singles event. However, Indian representation continues in the doubles category.

Last year’s men’s doubles champion Rohan Bopanna, who clinched the title with Australia's Matthew Ebden, will pair up with Colombia’s Nicolas Barrientos this year.

Other Indian players in the doubles draw include Yuki Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli, who will compete with their respective partners.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On