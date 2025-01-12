‘Cloud of WADA case over Sinner, this is the last time we…’: Roddick predicts CAS verdict for defending AUS Open champ

The season-opening Grand Slam event has begun in Melbourne on Sunday, and defending men’s singles champion Jannik Sinner is set to open his campaign on Monday against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. Sinner’s participation is also shrouded with controversy due to a doping scandal. Sinner’s 2024 US Open title run began with a doping scandal, as it was revealed that the Italian tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March. But then an independent tribunal accepted his defense that it was due to unintentional contamination. Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a backhand return during a practice session.(AP)

But then fast forward to September last year, the WADA appealed the decision to CAS, and the verdict is expected to come this year. Speaking to Betway, 2003 US Open winner Andy Roddick claimed that the Australian Open 2025 could be the last time fans get to see Sinner in action.

“He's the person that I think will win ... there is the cloud of the WADA case over him, so there's every chance that this is the last time we see him for six months or a year,” he said.

“A lot depends on how his case shakes out, but I do think he is the best hardcourt player in the world. He has wrestled that mantle away from Novak Djokovic after a decade-plus run with that moniker.

“I think Sinner's the one to beat in Australia, and I certainly wouldn't bet against him,” he added.

Sinner is the current World No. 1, and won the AUS Open and US Open last year. He also led Italy to the 2024 Davis Cup title. In the last year’s final in Melbourne, he defeated Novak Djokovic and then Daniil Medvedev in a five-set final, coming back from two sets down to clinch his first major title.

His opponents will be Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic in Melbourne this year. Against Alcaraz, he trails 4-6 in terms of head-to-head. Meanwhile, he has faced Djokovic eight times, with the rivalry tied at 4-4.