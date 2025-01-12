Bizarre MS Dhoni myth debunked by ex-India star: ‘I have never seen him… The man I met in 2004 is…’

Regarded as the greatest captain in Indian cricket history, MS Dhoni is still a regular fixture in the IPL, and is set to represent Chennai Super Kings once again in the upcoming season. During his international career, he led India to victories in the 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. He also oversaw victories at the Asian Cup in 2010, 2016, and was a part of the title-winning squad in 2018. Former India skipper MS Dhoni in action.(Getty Images)

Over the years, there have been multiple myths about Dhoni, regarding his captaincy and playing career. One such myth is obsession with drinking milk, with rumours stating that he also would drink it in the Indian dressing room.

Huge MS Dhoni myth debunked

Speaking to Lallantop, former India player Robin Uthappa and Dhoni’s former teammate debunked a huge dressing room myth. “I have never seen him drinking milk. I have never seen him drinking milk ever,” he said.

“We talk regularly. He doesn’t keep his phone which is a very bad and irritating habit. You can’t reach him. Even after being such close friends, we need to inform his manager that we are coming. When we sit with him, it is like time hasn’t gone by. There can be 20 people sitting there, but you connection with him will be the same. The person I met in 2004 for the first time in Mumbai, I was introduced to him in Taj President Hotel during the Challenger Trophy. I met him for the first time, S Sriram introduced me to Dhoni. He was a Tamil Nadu senior and he was my good friend, and he was good friends with Dhoni. That’s how we met. The man I met in 2004 is still the same, when I sit and talk with him, the level of friendship is different”, he added.

Dhoni currently lives with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in a farmhouse outside Ranchi. Other than the IPL, he is known to be an automobile enthusiast during his free time, and also spends a lot of hours with his pets.