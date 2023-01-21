Australian Open: Czech teen Linda Fruhvirtova downs Marketa Vondrousova. to reach fourth round

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 21, 2023 02:26 PM IST

Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating compatriot Marketa Vondrousova in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.(AP)
Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova marched into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a battling 7-5 2-6 6-3 victory over compatriot Marketa Vondrousova.

At 17 years and 273 days, Fruhvirtova is the youngest woman remaining in the draw. Playing in only her second Grand Slam main draw, Fruhvirtova showed extraordinary composure to rally from 3-1 down in the decider and beat her more fancied opponent.

Vondrousova has struggled to replicate the form that helped her reach the 2019 Roland Garros final but the 23-year-old had looked set for a deep run in Melbourne after beating second seed second seed Ons Jabeur in the last round.

World number 82 Fruhvirtova - who won her first WTA title in Chennai in September - had other plans, however, and held her nerve in the third set to set up a meeting with Croatian Donna Vekic.

