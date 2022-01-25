Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram bow out, lose quarterfinal clash
tennis

Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram bow out, lose quarterfinal clash

The mixed-doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram bowed out after losing the quarterfinal clash against Jason Kubler and Jamiee Fourlis here at the Margaret Court Arena.
Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram bow out, lose quarterfinal clash(TWITTER)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 11:56 AM IST
ANI | , Melbourne [australia]

The mixed-doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram bowed out of the ongoing Australian Open on Tuesday.

The pair bowed out after losing the quarterfinal clash against Jason Kubler and Jamiee Fourlis here at the Margaret Court Arena.

Kubler and Fourlis defeated Mirza and Ram 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinal clash.

Mirza and USA's Rajeev Ram lost the first set and they were not able to show any spark, letting the opponents dominate. Having lost the first set, Mirza and Ram were left with all to do in the next set.

The Indian-American duo of Mirza and Ram managed to take a lead in the second set, but Kubler and Fourlis staged a comeback and the second set was nicely poised at 5-5.

However, in the end, Kubler and Fourlis held their nerve to win the contest to progress to the semi-final of the ongoing Grand Slam.

Earlier, Mirza had revealed that the 2022 season will be her last on the court and she would retire after that. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sania mirza australian open
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP