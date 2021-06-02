Home / Sports / Tennis / Azarenka sees off teenager Tauson to move into French Open third round
Victoria Azarenka celebrates after defeating Denmark's Clara Tauson(AP)
Azarenka sees off teenager Tauson to move into French Open third round

The Belarusian 15th seed, a former semi-finalist at Roland Garros, started strong when she broke Tauson in the opening game of the match but the Danish 18-year-old broke back to make it 2-2 in the first set.
Reuters | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Victoria Azarenka advanced to the third round of the French Open after overcoming Danish teenager Clara Tauson with a 7-5 6-4 victory Court Simonne-Mathieu on Wednesday.

However, Azarenka broke again to take a 6-5 lead before serving out the opening set. The pair then traded breaks twice in the second set, with both players making a number of unforced errors.

But the vastly experienced Azarenka, 31, had the crucial break of serve again at 4-4 to take the lead. She then held serve to clinch victory and book a third-round match with American 23rd seed Madison Keys.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
