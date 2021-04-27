Basilashvili wins Munich opener, McDonald upsets Lajovic

The fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Munich Open on Tuesday.

Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, had little difficulty as he started his bid for a fifth, converting five of his seven break point opportunities.

The Georgian will next face Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan, who defeated American Sebastian Korda 6-1, 7-6 (7).

American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald upset the sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4 for a second-round meeting with Ilya Ivashka.

Also, the seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Andrej Martin of Slovakia 6-4, 6-3, and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay prevailed over Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-1.

Dominik Koepfer defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an all-German match, while German wild card Yannick Hanfmann overcame Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

The fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Munich Open on Tuesday. Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, had little difficulty as he started his bid for a fifth, converting five of his seven break point opportunities. The Georgian will next face Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan, who defeated American Sebastian Korda 6-1, 7-6 (7). American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald upset the sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4 for a second-round meeting with Ilya Ivashka. Also, the seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Andrej Martin of Slovakia 6-4, 6-3, and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay prevailed over Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-1. Dominik Koepfer defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an all-German match, while German wild card Yannick Hanfmann overcame Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).