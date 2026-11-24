For most of the 2026 calendar year, Juan Carlos Ferrero has been away from the limelight. His six-year association with Carlos Alcaraz ended suddenly in December last year. But Ferrero has been a sought-after coach ever since.

USA's Ben Shelton celebrates a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. (AFP) more less

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No offer quite tempted him to return. Until the chance to work with Ben Shelton came up.

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“I’ve received a lot of offers, but until now, I hadn’t felt that fire inside,” he told L’Equipe. “When I spoke with Ben, I saw an immense desire in his eyes, a hunger for victories and improvement. The flame was rekindled.”

Shelton gave a good glimpse of his appetite to win in 2026, as the 24-year-old American clinched four titles – his best-ever showing in one season – in this calendar year. He also reached the final of a Grand Slam for the first time.

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{{^usCountry}} A big-serving left-hander who has powerful groundstrokes and doesn’t shy away from coming up to the net, the world No.4 is an aggressive baseliner who entered the 2026 season with a steadier backhand and improved defence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A big-serving left-hander who has powerful groundstrokes and doesn’t shy away from coming up to the net, the world No.4 is an aggressive baseliner who entered the 2026 season with a steadier backhand and improved defence. {{/usCountry}}

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He won his first title of the year at the ATP 500 Dallas Open before winning on the clay courts of Munich in another event of the same level. Ahead of Wimbledon, he won the tune-up grass event at the ATP 250 in Stuttgart, before defending his Canada Masters 1000 title.

It was in New York, however, where Shelton came up with the grittiest win of his career.

He battled a fresh-out-of-injury Alcaraz in the quarter-final for four hours and 28 minutes before winning 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7) in a match that ended at 3:33 am. He’d then go on to beat compatriot Francis Tiafoe to reach a Major final for the first time in his career, before losing to Alexander Zverev.

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Shelton’s enviable skill set has long been clear. As has been his appetite to fight for every point. This season, he showed how tenacious he can be, winning more matches after losing the first set than any other player on the ATP tour – 16, compared to Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli’s 10 as the next best.

But it is perhaps that loss in the US Open final that prompted Shelton and his father and coach Bryan to look for some new inputs to add to their arsenal.

They found it in Ferrero, a man who certainly knows what it takes to get to the top.

Ferrero had overseen Alcaraz’s rise from being someone who was as skinny as “a piece of spaghetti” to a player who rose to the world No.1 spot and won six of his seven Grand Slams with Ferrero in his corner.

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The Spaniard is a former world No.1 and won the French Open in 2003. As a coach, his stock rose considerably with Alcaraz as his ward. He had worked with Alexander Zverev in 2018, but their time together ended unceremoniously when the German accused him of being “disrespectful.” Ferrero later countered with claims that Zverev lacked discipline.

Shelton, however, is known for his work ethic. And for a player who has come of age this year, working with a tough taskmaster might help him find the missing pieces in his bid for Grand Slam success.

Their first time working together came at the ATP Finals in Turin, where Shelton reached the semi-final. But the real work will begin in their off-season together, as they gear up for the next year.

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If a fire has been reignited for Ferrero, the flame burned brighter than ever before for Shelton this year. It may glow brighter still in 2027.