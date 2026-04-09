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BJK Cup: India’s chances of playoffs fades after loss to Indonesia

India faced a 3-0 loss against Indonesia in the Billie Jean King Cup, with missed chances costing them critical matches, hindering playoff hopes.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 10:52 pm IST
By Avishek Roy
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New Delhi: Vaishnavi Adkar held all the cards in India’s tough tie against Indonesia in the Billie Jean King Cup (Asia Oceania Group 1) at the DLTA courts here. With world No. 41 Janice Tjen set to play the second singles against Sahaja Yamalappalli and also return for the doubles, Vaishnavi’s match against Priska Madelyn Nugroho was decisive. The 21-year-old Vaishnavi has just broken into the top 400 in the rankings, backed by some remarkable showings in the ITF circuit at home, but she is still on a learning curve.

day 2 during the Billie jean king cup, at Delhi lawn tennis association complex, New Delhi on 08th April 2026 Photo: Rahul Goyal , Camshut, bjkcup , Itf , Dlta (CAMSHUT)

In the heat of the battle, Vaishnavi lost to Priska 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (7-3), 3-6 after a draining, three-hour duel. Sahaja, ranked 385th in the world, had a herculean task against Janice, a player from the Grand Slam league. The Indonesian swiftly ended the match with a clinical 6-2, 6-1 win in an hour.

The doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale stretched the formidable Indonesian combination of Janice and the seasoned Aldila Sutjiadi, a Grand Slam regular, but lost 3-6, 7-6 (7-4). The Indian pair came back strong after losing the first set but lost six set points. They eventually saved three match points before.

“It was the day of missed chances. We had many chances in the first singles match and even in the doubles match. Something to learn is that when you get your chances you need to convert them,” said captain Vishal Uppal.

“It was all about a few points here and there where I should have been more solid. These are the matches where you learn from. Once you start playing higher-level tournaments and opponents, you have to fight for every point. So, every aspect needs to be very solid and strong,” said Vaishnavi.

Sahaja did play some bold shots, going for the lines and even getting a break in the second game of the first set. But matching Janice in speed and strokes was always going to be tough. With her strong service, Janice finished games quickly and struck winners from difficult positions on the court that kept Sahaja stranded.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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