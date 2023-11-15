Spain's Carlos Alcaraz eases to win as ranting Andrey Rublev self-destructs at ATP Finals

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz got back on track at the ATP Finals with victory over a tormented Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, easing to a 7-5 6-2 to revive his hopes in Red Group.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball during his round-robin match against Russia's Andrey Rublev(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World number two Alcaraz suffered an opening round-robin defeat by Alexander Zverev, but responded with a confident display, albeit against an unravelling Russian.

Rublev managed to hang on in the first set but wavered at 5-5 when he dropped his serve -- Alcaraz then claiming the opening set with a comfortable hold.

Things deteriorated rapidly for Rublev when he dropped serve at the start of the second set. He slammed down his racket after handing Alcaraz a break point and when he then blazed a shot wide, he repeatedly smashed his racket into his leg.

The Turin crowd gasped and an emotional Rublev had to wipe blood off his knee during the changeover.

Alcaraz took complete control after that with Rublev seemingly playing against the Spaniard and himself. The contest reached its predictable conclusion in little more than an hour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later on Wednesday, Germany's Zverev can guarantee a semi-final place if he beats Daniil Medvedev with both players looking to follow-up their opening victories.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!