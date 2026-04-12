Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Monte-Carlo Masters live Streaming: When and where to watch final live on TV and online

Nearly three and a half months into the fresh season, and we have our first 'Sincaraz' clash. The Australian Open was robbed of it, and so was Indian Wells and Miami Open. But with the start of the clay season, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will be up against his rival, Jannik Sinner, in the Monte-Carlo Masters, where not just the title, but the world No. 1 ranking will also be at stake.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in the Monte-Carlos Masters final

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Alcaraz, the reigning Australian Open winner, ended the fairytale run of local boy Valentin Vacherot in the semifinal on Saturday to reach his first final since his win in Qatar earlier this year and stay on track to defend his title in the principality. The win improved his clay-court record to 26-1 since the start of last year.

Sinner, on the other hand, who completed a historic Sunshine Double last month, eased his way to the Monte-Carlo final for the first time with a semi-final win over Alexander Zverev. The 24-year-old hence joined Roger Federer (2006) and Rafael Nadal (2011), and Novak Djokovic (2015) to become the fourth player to reach all three finals of the season's first three Masters 1000 events.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Head-to-head tie

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{{^usCountry}} This will be their first meeting since the ATP Tour Finals in November this year, where Sinner won in straight sets, and a first face-off on clay since that famous Roland Garros final in early 2025, where the Spaniard had saved three championship points to deny the Italian and lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires. Overall, Alcaraz still leads the head-to-head tie 10-6 against Sinner and holds a healthy 3-1 lead on clay as well. Sinner's only win on clay against his nemesis came back in 2022 in the Umag final. Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner: When will the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will be their first meeting since the ATP Tour Finals in November this year, where Sinner won in straight sets, and a first face-off on clay since that famous Roland Garros final in early 2025, where the Spaniard had saved three championship points to deny the Italian and lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires. Overall, Alcaraz still leads the head-to-head tie 10-6 against Sinner and holds a healthy 3-1 lead on clay as well. Sinner's only win on clay against his nemesis came back in 2022 in the Umag final. Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner: When will the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner be played? {{/usCountry}}

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The Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be played on Sunday, April 12. The contest is expected to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner be played?

The Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be played at the Court Rainier III, in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.

Which channels will broadcast the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

The Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

The Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

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