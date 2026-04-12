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Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Monte-Carlo Masters live Streaming: When and where to watch final live on TV and online

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the summit clash.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 04:37 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Nearly three and a half months into the fresh season, and we have our first 'Sincaraz' clash. The Australian Open was robbed of it, and so was Indian Wells and Miami Open. But with the start of the clay season, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will be up against his rival, Jannik Sinner, in the Monte-Carlo Masters, where not just the title, but the world No. 1 ranking will also be at stake.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in the Monte-Carlos Masters final

Alcaraz, the reigning Australian Open winner, ended the fairytale run of local boy Valentin Vacherot in the semifinal on Saturday to reach his first final since his win in Qatar earlier this year and stay on track to defend his title in the principality. The win improved his clay-court record to 26-1 since the start of last year.

Sinner, on the other hand, who completed a historic Sunshine Double last month, eased his way to the Monte-Carlo final for the first time with a semi-final win over Alexander Zverev. The 24-year-old hence joined Roger Federer (2006) and Rafael Nadal (2011), and Novak Djokovic (2015) to become the fourth player to reach all three finals of the season's first three Masters 1000 events.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Head-to-head tie

The Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be played on Sunday, April 12. The contest is expected to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner be played?

The Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be played at the Court Rainier III, in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.

Which channels will broadcast the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

The Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

The Monte-Carlo Masters final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

 
carlos alcaraz jannik sinner monte carlo masters
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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