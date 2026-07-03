Dashing Novak Djokovic matches Roger Federer with 105th win at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has spent the latter half of his glittering career equalling records set by former rival Roger Federer and the Serb was at it again as he notched up win number 105 at Wimbledon to reach the fourth round on Friday.

Entry into the fourth round! (REUTERS)

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The 39-year-old, eyeing Federer's men's record eight Wimbledon singles crowns, suffered a third-set wobble against dangerous Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and was pushed hard before closing out a 7-5 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) Centre Court victory.

Another one against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin will take him to second alone on the all-time Wimbledon match win list behind only Martina Navratilova's 120.

"I propose a match-up between me and Roger for 106," seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic joked in his on-court interview after celebrating the win with some "dad dancing" for his laughing daughter Tara.

"Let's just stop it here and call Roger to come."

Diving like a goalkeeper

The way Djokovic dispatched Greece's twice former Grand Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in a round-two masterclass showed again that despite the passing years, there are few players who can touch him on grass.

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{{^usCountry}} It was a similar story against 30-year-old Rinderknech for the opening two sets on a sun-bathed arena as his precision shot-making and trademark elasticity had the crowd roaring their approval and Djokovic lapping it up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was a similar story against 30-year-old Rinderknech for the opening two sets on a sun-bathed arena as his precision shot-making and trademark elasticity had the crowd roaring their approval and Djokovic lapping it up. {{/usCountry}}

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At one point, after diving like a goalkeeper to make a volley as he served for the opening set, Djokovic, who again walked on wearing his Federer-esque blazer, made a bow.

Rinderknech was great value though, playing his full part in an absorbing duel littered with drop shots, lobs, crafty angles and some thunderous power from the tall Frenchman.

Even when the 25th seeded Rinderknech romped away with the third set, coming close to serving Djokovic his first 6-0 bagel at Wimbledon, it seemed like only a temporary diversion away from a record-extending 407th Grand Slam win.

Honour to make history, Djokovic says

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Dialling up the power and accuracy of his serve, the entertaining Rinderknech suddenly became a real and present threat in a high-quality fourth set and Djokovic needed to play a flawless tiebreak to avoid being dragged into a decider.

Fittingly, both men ended up on the deck on match point, Djokovic tumbling to put a volley into the open court.

"To make history on this court is a huge honour and privilege," said Djokovic, who also matched Federer's record of reaching the fourth round for the 18th time.

"I'm not really thinking about how many more I can get, I'm just really trying to win the match on a given day."

Djokovic is now four wins away from a record 25th Grand Slam title and becoming the oldest player in the professional era to win a singles Grand Slam title. But he knows there are many obstacles ahead, beginning with outsider Safiullin.

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"At this age and stage in my career, every day brings something new and unpredictable for me. I'm hoping that I will come out at my best in a few days' time," he said.