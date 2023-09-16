News / Sports / Tennis / Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal leads India's fightback to end Day One 1-1 against Morocco

Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal leads India's fightback to end Day One 1-1 against Morocco

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 16, 2023 09:40 PM IST

Sumit Nagal took on big-serving Adam Moundir in the second singles match after Sasikumar Mukund was forced to concede in the opener against Yassine Dlimi

Sumit Nagal defeated Adam Moundir 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets to lead India's fightback as they drew 1-1 parity against Morocco on Day 1 of the Davis Cup World Group II tie at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar on Saturday.

India's Sumit Nagal celebrates after victory over Morocco's Adam Moundir in the first singles of the Davis Cup World Group-II tie in Lucknow,
India's Sumit Nagal celebrates after victory over Morocco's Adam Moundir in the first singles of the Davis Cup World Group-II tie in Lucknow,

Sumit Nagal took on big-serving Adam Moundir in the second singles match after Sasikumar Mukund was forced to concede in the opener against Yassine Dlimi earlier in the day.

Fortunes changed hands a couple of times in the first set between the two players. Sumit broke Moundir in the fifth game to go up 3-2. The Moroccan was quick to bounce back right in the next game to tie the scores at 3-3. Sumit broke him again in the seventh to take a 4-3 lead.

Sumit held his serve in the eighth game to consolidate his lead to 5-3. Beginning with a double fault and some powerful forehands from Sumit saw Moundir commit some unforced errors as Sumit bagged the first set 6-3.

Moundir did not pose a big threat to the 26-year-old Indian who came up with some big serves and forehand strokes to claim the set and the match 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile in the first singles, Mukund conceded his singles match 7-6 (4), 5-7, 1-4 to Morocco's Yassine Dlimi. After both players had won a set each in trying conditions, Dlimi was leading 4-1 when cramps forced Mukund to retire.

Rain delayed the start of the matches which was to begin at 2pm. Proceedings started with the opening ceremony which was attended by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain, AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar, Uttar Pradesh Tennis Association President Navneet Sehgal, India great Vijay Amritraj and other officials.

The Sunday action will see Rohan Bopanna play his last Davis Cup match. Bopanna will pair with Yuki Bhambri to play the Moroccan doubles pair of Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi. In the reverse singles on the final day, Nagal will play Dlimi and Mukund will face Moundir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out