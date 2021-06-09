Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Defending champion Iga Swiatek knocked out of French Open after losing in quarterfinal to Maria Sakkari
tennis

Defending champion Iga Swiatek knocked out of French Open after losing in quarterfinal to Maria Sakkari

Iga Swiatek's 22-set winning streak at the French Open was over when Maria Sakkari won the first set.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 9, 2021 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her quarter final match against Greece's Maria Sakkari(REUTERS)

Defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out of the quarterfinal of French Open 2021 after she lost to Greece player Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4 at Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.

Swiatek's 22-set winning streak at the French Open was over when Sakkari won the first set.

The defending champion lost the opening set of her quarterfinal match against the 17th seed of this year's Roland Garros 6-4.

Swiatek had won 14 consecutive sets last year at Roland Garros and her first four matches this year were straight-set victories.

The Polish tennis ace suffered an early break to go 0-2 down in the second set from which she never recovered as Sakkari drove home with the advantage to win the second set 6-4 and seal a spot in the semi-final.

Swiatek had required a medical time out in the second set which indicated that she might not have been at her 100%.

Sakkari will face unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the final after seeing off Swiatek.

Thursday's other semi-final sees Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tackle unseeded Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

For only the second time in the Open era, there are four first-time Grand Slam semi-finalists in women's singles, after the 1978 Australian Open.

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iga swiatek
TRENDING NEWS

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Amazon Prime and Netflix’s funny Twitter banter

Mumbai boy posts a 3D internship application for CRED, founder responds

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP