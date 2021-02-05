Home / Sports / Tennis / Djokovic faces Chardy, Kenin meets Inglis at Australian Open
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Novak Djokovic begins his Australian Open title defence against Jeremy Chardy while reigning women's champion Sofia Kenin meets wild card, Maddison Inglis, after the draw for the year's first Grand Slam was made on Friday.

World number one Djokovic captured a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park last year by beating Dominic Thiem, who is seeded third and faces Mikhail Kukushkin.

Rafa Nadal, seeking a first title at the major since 2009, faces Laslo Djere in his opener.

Top-ranked Ash Barty resumes her quest to become the first homegrown singles winner at the Australian Open since 1978 when the 24-year-old takes on Danka Kovinic.

American Serena Williams, looking to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, meets Laura Siegemund in the opening round while 2019 champion Naomi Osaka faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

