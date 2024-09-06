Djokovic told to retire in 'Margaret Court' claim after US Open debacle by Navratilova: 'I'm sure his wife is saying...'

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock third round exit at the ongoing US Open 2024, losing to Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Popyrin was in cruise control mode but a late fightback from the Serbian ace extended the eventual match a little more longer. Popyrin reigned supreme, winning 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4. It also turned out to be Djokovic's earliest defeat in a Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open. Novak Djokovic reacts after losing to Alexei Popyrin of Australia.(HT_PRINT)

Speaking to Sky Sports Tennis, legendary player Martina Navratilova commented on Djokovic's shock defeat and urged him to announce his retirement soon.

"He got what he really wanted, which was the Olympic gold medal, but he still wants the 25th Grand Slam , because then he's one more than Margaret Court," she said.

She further added, "The end of his time will catch up with him... and it may already be a little bit, because he wasn't really himself in that last match. It depends on whether the fire is still burning. If it's still burning, I'm never going to say to him 'you shouldn't play' , because it's never going to tarnish his legacy. He's ridiculously good. I'm sure his wife is saying, 'It's time to hang him up, how many more of these do you need?'"

It looks like age has also caught up with Djokovic, but he also looked jaded, mainly due to his Paris Olympics participation. In Paris, he defeated Carlos Alcaraz to clinch gold. Meanwhile, the Spaniard also looked exhausted in New York, crashing to a second round loss to Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp.

Djokovic also will be ending 2024 without a Grand Slam title. He did register his 90th US Open win, when he went past the second round, becoming the only tennis player to have 90 or more career wins at each of the four Grand Slams.

With his Olympic gold in men's singles, he also became the only player to complete a career sweep of the Big Titles, having got both the Career Super Slam and Career Golden Slam, as part of his resume.