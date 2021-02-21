Dodig, Polasek win Australian Open men's doubles title
Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek won their first Grand Slam title together on Sunday, taking down defending Australian Open men's doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3 6-4 in the final.
It was the first Grand Slam triumph for Polasek, 35, who came out of retirement in 2018, while Croatia's Dodig won his second men's doubles title after winning the 2015 French Open with Marcelo Melo.
Polasek became only the second Slovakian player to win a Grand Slam after Daniela Hantuchova and dedicated the title to his newborn daughter.
"Since we started to play one and a half years ago, we are really enjoying and playing good tennis," Dodig said during the trophy ceremony. "We are having a lot of fun and hopefully it is going to continue."
The duo dominated the final at Rod Laver Arena, breaking their opponents' serve once in each set during the 88-minute contest.
Such was their domination that they created 15 breakpoint opportunities in the match while not allowing Ram and Salisbury a single look at their own serve.
The defeat denied Ram, 36, a double at Melbourne Park this year after he paired with Barbora Krejcikova to win the mixed doubles title on Saturday.
"Filip, I know it's your first Grand Slam," Ram said. "That was way too good. Not sure what we could have done any different, so you guys played awesome."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krejcikova and Ram win 2nd Australian Open title in 3 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Naomi Osaka star keeps rising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka tops Jennifer Brady at Australian Open for 4th Grand Slam title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Australian Open, Djokovic chases 18th Slam, Medvedev 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Now, Jennifer Brady scripts an underdog story
- Four of the last six women’s singles Grand Slam champions have been first-time finalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev beats Tsitsipas to set up Australian Open final with Djokovic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mertens, Sabalenka clinch Australian Open women's doubles title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kasatkina returns to winning ways in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty takes Adelaide wild card to defend title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mertens, Sabalenka clinch Australian Open women's doubles title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ready Player One: Slam debut done, Ankita Raina has her eye on the Singles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita wins maiden WTA title, clinches Phillip Island Trophy doubles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calmer Osaka looking to be role model on court - coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka extends Serena Williams’s wait for 24th Grand Slam
- Until Thursday, when Naomi Osaka blunted that very power game with equal and greater force, thrashing Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals. It extended the 39-year-old’s Grand Slam draught to four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox