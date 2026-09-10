Elena Rybakina books US Open semifinal against Coco Gauff, secures No.1 ranking

Elena Rybakina ended Zheng Qinwen's spirited US Open run with a three-set victory on Wednesday, ensuring she'll rise to number one in the world for the first time.

World number two Elena Rybakina was assured of ending Aryna Sabalenka's reign at number one just by reaching the semis -- even if Sabalenka wins a third straight title. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 27-year-old Kazakh star beat Zheng 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and booked a clash with former champion Coco Gauff for a place in the title match.

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Men's top seed Alexander Zverev was also gunning for a semi-final spot on Wednesday, taking on Dutch veteran Botic van de Zandschulp.

World number two Rybakina was assured of ending Aryna Sabalenka's reign at number one just by reaching the semis -- even if Sabalenka wins a third straight title.

"It's just a number right now," Rybakina said. "It's a different achievement ... but mostly you think about the titles in the end of the day."

Gauff, who won the first of her two major titles at Flushing Meadows in 2023, saved two match points in a 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 victory over Russian 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, the fifth-ranked reigning French Open champion from Russia.

"Elena is the new world number one," Gauff said. "It's going to be a tough match. These are the moments you live for."

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{{^usCountry}} Gauff struggled early, withstood two match points in the tie-break then rallied with some inspiration from Frances Tiafoe's come-from-behind five-set victory over fellow American Alex Michelsen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gauff struggled early, withstood two match points in the tie-break then rallied with some inspiration from Frances Tiafoe's come-from-behind five-set victory over fellow American Alex Michelsen. {{/usCountry}}

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"I just had to reset," Gauff said. "Honestly, I was thinking about Frances Tiafoe and how he came back. I was just trying to leave the court without regrets."

In becoming the first Kazakh player to reach number one, Rybakina becomes the 30th woman to reach the top spot. She's chasing a third Grand Slam title after winning the Australian Open in January, four years after winning Wimbledon.

"I feel like you will appreciate and think about it even more when you finish your career," she said of the ranking. "Like now, you still need to keep on going."

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Reigning Olympic champion Zheng, 23, missed out on her first US Open semi-final. She lost at the 2024 Australian Open in her only Grand Slam final appearance.

Zheng takes positives

Zheng, a former world number four ranked 121 after missing about eight months due to elbow surgery, went through qualifying and won seven matches in New York, including comeback wins over six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and former Australian Open winner Madison Keys.

"I got lot of chances in the third set, but I didn't took it," Zheng said. "That was a bit pity for me to lose this match, but obviously I could take positive things from US Open this year."

Zverev, who claimed his maiden major at the French Open this year, is seeking to return to the US Open semis for the third time -- and his first since 2021.

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In van de Zandschulp he could face a trickier proposition than the Dutch player's number 70 ranking implies. Van de Zandschulp famously toppled Carlos Alcaraz in the second round two years ago and sent sixth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur packing in the second round last week.

He booked his semi-final berth with a five-set win over Arthur Gea, saving a match point against the Frenchman.

The winner of that match will face veteran Karen Khachanov for a place in Sunday's final.

Khachanov advanced when Belgian Alexander Blockx retired from their quarter-final with the Russian leading 6-2, 7-5, 3-2.

"I saw really that he was suffering all over his body," Khachanov said of 21-year-old Blockx, who had already been on the verge of retiring from his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo with a rib injury.

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On Wednesday he played with one thigh wrapped and had medical timeouts for treatment on a foot and pain in his lower back.

"I think I finally understand how physical the slams are," Blockx said. “It's totally different from the usual ATP tournaments where it's best-of-three.”