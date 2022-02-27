Emotional Iga Swiatek voices support for Ukraine after Qatar Open title win - WATCH

Newly crowned Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek voiced her support to the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion, saying she found it hard to picture a conflict “in the country next to me”.

Swiatek's comment came after her 6-2 6-0 win against fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in 64 minutes on Saturday.

“I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine. Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn't even imagine stuff happening like that in the country next to me. I hope in the end it will be more safe. I also hope that even though this is a small event, looking at all the problems we have in the world, the sport is going to connect," she said.

"Even though we have many things dividing us, the sport is going to connect us, it's going to bring us joy. Thank you all for coming tonight. I hope the Ukrainian people are going to be home.”

“If sport can connect us even if a bit today and give us a tiny bit of joy in these tough moments, I’m grateful for that.”



- 🇵🇱@iga_swiatek sharing her support for the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ityf5SXSJl — wta (@WTA) February 26, 2022

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to widespread reaction in sports world with many athletes in various sports condemning the act.

Earlier, at the Dubai ATP event, Russian player Andrey Rublev signed on the camera lens, "No war please", after his semi-final win over Hubert Hurkacz.

Meanwhile, former top-25 player from Ukraine, Dayana Yastremska said she and her entire family had spent two nights sheltering underground in Odessa. "After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom,Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country," she wrote.

A second-tier ATP Challenger event, which was slated to begin from February 28 in Moscow, has been scrapped.