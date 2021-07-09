'Exactly where I want to be': Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon semifinal against Denis Shapovalov

Chasing his sixth Wimbledon title and more importantly a calendar slam for the first time since 1969, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic said it feels surreal. The Serbian ace will be up against Denis Shapovalov in the Wimbledon men’s singles semifinal on Friday.

Victory on Friday will take him a step closer not only to a sixth Wimbledon title but also to becoming just the third man in history to complete a calendar Grand Slam.

It's a feat so rare that it hasn't been achieved since Rod Laver swept all four majors in the same year for a second time in 1969.

"Sometimes things do look surreal for me but I try to live in the moment and take every opportunity I have on the court," said Djokovic.

With Federer knocked out in the quarters and Nadal not a part of the tournament, Djokovic would like to treat this as an ideal opportunity to equal the two greats for 20 career slams.

"I feel like I've been playing, hitting the ball well throughout the entire tournament, putting myself exactly where I want to be: semi-finals," said 34-year-old Djokovic who can reach his 30th Slam final on Friday.

Djokovic has only dropped serve four times at this year's Wimbledon and faced just 15 break points.

Shapovalov, the stylish left-hander, has reached his first Slam semi-final by seeing off two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, a 2019 semi-finalist.

Before this year, Shapovalov had only won one match at Wimbledon while his best Grand Slam performance was a run to the US Open quarter-finals last year.

"Novak is the best player in the world but I think anything is possible," said Shapovalov who has only won two sets against the Serb in his six losses.