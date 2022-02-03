Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Four tennis players including Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna included in TOPS core group till Asiad
tennis

Four tennis players including Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna included in TOPS core group till Asiad

The decision to include quartet for support under TOPS was taken at a meeting of the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell after receiving a request from the All India Tennis Association (AITA).
Sania Mirza (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 08:36 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Indian tennis stars Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan were on Thursday included in the core group of athletes under the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) till the Hangzhou Asian Games later this year.

The decision to include quartet for support under TOPS was taken at a meeting of the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell after receiving a request from the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

Besides, the MOC also approved 3.62 lakh to teenage archer Manjiri Alone for purchase of a recurve bow set. She won bronze in the 2021 World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland in August last year.

The MOC also sanctioned a proposal worth 4.31 lakh for para pistol shooter Singhraj Adhana, who won a silver and a bronze in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, to stay and train at the Karni Singh Shooting Ranges from February 10 to March 25.

The cost includes 2.26 lakh for ammunition for the 25m and 50m events.

RELATED STORIES

According to a statement issued by SAI, coach JP Nautiyal, who is already with Manish Narwal in the Tughlakabad range, will extend his stay by 10 days to assist Singhraj Adhana.

Skeet shooter Gurjot Singh's proposal for ammunition and clay targets worth 2.68 lakh was approved as also teenage air rifle shooter Rudranksh Patil's proposal for equipment worth 1.03 lakh. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tennis
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP