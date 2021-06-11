Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal on TV and online
French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal on TV and online

French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Disney+Hotstar, match timings, venue for French Open 2021 Semi Finals between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:26 PM IST
File Photo of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (in red) during the 2020 French Open final.(Getty Images)

French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Streaming: The 2020 French Open finalists in Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will meet again in this year's French Open but this time, in the semifinals. It is no easy task to play 13-time Roland Garros champion in Paris and the Serb experienced the weight of the occasion last year when he lost the final in straight sets. Both players have played some outstanding tennis on the way to the second-last round of this Grand Slam and this meeting, no. 58, is bound to provide top-notch entertainment to the world of tennis and the fans. The only question is...are you ready?

ALSO READ| Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Head to Head: A look through their rivalry ahead of their French Open 2021 Semi Finals

Here’s all you need to know about the French Open 2021 between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadals Live Streaming:

Where is the French Open 2021 semifinal match between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal taking place?

The French Open 2021 between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal will take place at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland Garros in Paris.

At what time does the French Open 2021 semifinal between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal begin?

The French Open 2021 between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal will begin at 9:00 PM IST on Friday (June 11).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the French Open 2021 semifinal match between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal?

The French Open 2021 between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the French Open 2021 semifinal match between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal?

The French Open 2021 between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the French Open 2021 between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal on https://www.hindustantimes.com/tennis

french open novak djokovic rafael nadal
