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Gael Monfils opens up on playing 2026 US Open mixed doubles with wife Elina Svitolina

US Open 2026: Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, the only married couple in the mixed-doubles draw, have drawn the spotlight towards them.

Updated on: Aug 28, 2026, 10:20:14 IST
By HT Sports Desk
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The 2026 edition of the most electric Grand Slam, the US Open, has been a starry affair even before the start of the main draw, but Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina, the only married couple in the mixed-doubles draw, have drawn the spotlight towards them, making it into a memorable family affair. What began as a wild-card entry into the draw, with the couple teaming up in mixed doubles for the first time, turned into a memorable run at the US Open 2026 before ending in the semi-finals, made all the more special by the fact that it came in Monfils’ final year of professional tennis.

France's Gael Monfils plays a return. (AFP)
France's Gael Monfils plays a return. (AFP)

Svitolina credited the couple’s understanding and support for helping them come through the contest against the World No.1 doubles players, Henry Patten and Kateřina Siniaková, in their quarter-final victory. “We had lots of nice moments, and I think we understand each other and what we're going through during this moment after the win. So, yeah, it's amazing to have my husband next to me and supporting me. I think this is what got us through.”

With Monfils in the final year of his professional career, Svitolina knows their run is about more than results. “It would be the most special year for Gaël, as the last one, and of course, playing together. It's amazing, and yeah, just looking forward to more memories,” she said.

Catch all the action from the main draw of the US Open 2026, Sunday, August 30 onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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