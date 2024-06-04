Iga Swiatek dispatches Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova to reach 2024 French Open semi-finals

Iga Swiatek produced a dominant show in the quarterfinals of women's singles in the French Open 2024 to outclass Marketa Vondrousova with a 6-0, 6-2 win on Tuesday. The defending champion was on a roll and didn't give any chance to the reigning Wimbledon winner to reach the semifinals in Paris for the 4th time in the last 5 years. Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP)

The 23-year-old booked a seismic last-four clash with American Coco Gauff in a repeat of the 2022 final won by the Pole who will look to improve her 10-1 overall record against the third seed.

Swiatek wasted little time to start firing in the clash of reigning Grand Slam champions on Court Philippe Chatrier as she built a 5-0 lead over Wimbledon winner Vondrousova and wrapped up the opening set when the fifth seed hit a shot long.

It was the top seed's third bagel in a row following her demolition of Russian Anastasia Potapova and she achieved it by dictating points from all parts of the court to completely overwhelm 2019 finalist Vondrousova.

The Czech cut a frustrated figure but finally got on board in the second set following a rare Swiatek mistake and earned a break point in the next game, but could not stop her ruthless rival from extending her winning run on clay to 17 matches.

Madrid and Rome champion Swiatek broke for a 3-1 lead and never looked back, sealing victory when Vondrousova hit a shot into the net.

Overall, Swiatek has won 10 of 11 meetings against Gauff, including a 6-4, 6-3 semifinal win on clay last month en route to the Italian Open title.

Other than a tough three-set triumph over four-time major champion Naomi Osaka in the second round last week, Swiatek has been at her dominant best in this French Open, showing why she has led the WTA rankings nearly every week since April 2022 and is a popular pick to leave with another title.

Take away the 17 games Osaka managed, and Swiatek has dropped a total of only 11 games in her other four matches so far.