Jannik Sinner crashes out of French Open, 30-match winning streak ends at hands of Juan Manuel Cerundolo in Paris heat

World number one Jannik Sinner falls victim to a massive upset on Court Phillipe Chartrier at Roland Garros, knocked out in the second round as he failed to convert a two-set and 5-1 lead against Juan Manuel Cerundolo. The Argentinian completed the comeback to win 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1, as Sinner's bid at completing a career grand slam fell apart as he failed to combat intense heat in the French capital.

Jannik Sinner in discomfort during his five set loss to Cerundolo on Court Phillipe Chartrier.(AFP)

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Sinner was leading 5-1 when he begin to visibly suffer from heat illness and exhaustion. Despite serving for the match at 5-2, the intense conditions got to the world number one, leaving him unable to move at times. He subsequently lost 18 of the next 20 games, as the 24-year-old Cerundolo held his nerve and played some quality tennis to see out the match against his struggling opponent.

The Italian entered the French Open as odds-on favourite to lift the title after rival Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to a wrist injury. He will see this as a missed opportunity after winning the first five Masters 1000 events heading into Paris, marking one of the best runs to start a season.

Heat gets to Sinner inches shy of finish line

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{{^usCountry}} It looked like business as usual for Sinner in the first two and a half sets, as he continued his momentum to ease to a comfortable advantage to extend a 30-match winning streak. However, with the temperatures touching 35 degrees celsius in Paris, Sinner's notorious struggles with hot conditions seemed to get the best of him at just the wrong time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It looked like business as usual for Sinner in the first two and a half sets, as he continued his momentum to ease to a comfortable advantage to extend a 30-match winning streak. However, with the temperatures touching 35 degrees celsius in Paris, Sinner's notorious struggles with hot conditions seemed to get the best of him at just the wrong time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Serving at 5-4, 0-40 in the third set, Sinner asked for a medical timeout in a desperate situation. However, he was not able to recover, and proceeded to hunch over in clear discomfort multiple times through the third and fourth set. Further, Sinner was almost unable to serve, rolling in half-effort attempts but clearly several levels off his extreme best. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Serving at 5-4, 0-40 in the third set, Sinner asked for a medical timeout in a desperate situation. However, he was not able to recover, and proceeded to hunch over in clear discomfort multiple times through the third and fourth set. Further, Sinner was almost unable to serve, rolling in half-effort attempts but clearly several levels off his extreme best. {{/usCountry}}

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Cerundolo did impressively well to prevent Sinner from converting break points: he saved three break points each at 1-1 and 3-1 in the fourth set, ensuring that the Italian wasn't able to create any pressure via a foothold in the latter half of the match.

Sinner was broken without much fuss twice early in the deciding fifth set, but was able to generate one last push to earn two break points down 1-4 in the fifth. However, Cerundolo played a brilliant point to prevent the second of those two chances, and shut the door on any hopes for a comeback from the world number one.

Draw wide-open in injury-affected French Open

Sinner is the latest of several high-profile players in the men's draw to fail to make it long into the tournament. Alcaraz, along with Lorenzo Musetti and Arthur Fils, withdrew before the tournament, while Daniil Medvedev was also upset in the first round.

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Suddenly, Novak Djokovic will like his chances of scripting an incredible story to lift a 25th grand slam title, while Alexander Zverev has his best chance to end a brutal grand slam drought. Other candidates such as Ben Shelton, Casper Ruud, and Felix Auger-Aliassime are in the picture, and will be extremely relieved to see four-time slam champion Sinner out of the draw.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kartikay Dutta ...Read More Kartikay Dutta is a sports writer with the Hindustan Times Sports Desk, having joined in August 2024 to further his professional journey and pursue his long-standing ambition of working in sports media. With a strong interest in cricket, tennis, and football, Kartikay focuses on exploring the deeper layers of sport beyond the immediate action on the field. His work centres on producing insightful long-form and analytical pieces that examine the stories behind performances, teams, and tournaments. He is particularly interested in narratives that intersect with culture, history, and politics, helping readers understand how modern sport evolves within a broader social context. Before joining Hindustan Times, Kartikay worked with leading digital newsrooms in India, where he developed a strong foundation in data-driven storytelling. He is skilled at using statistics, records, and historical trends to uncover patterns and perspectives that add depth to match coverage and sports features. His approach combines research with narrative clarity, allowing complex sporting developments to be presented in an engaging and accessible manner. Kartikay also has a growing passion for multimedia storytelling. He actively explores how photographs, videos, and graphics can enhance sports journalism by illustrating not only what happens during competition but also the preparation, strategy, and operational dynamics behind the scenes. Through this evolving skill set, he aims to contribute to a more immersive and modern form of sports storytelling that connects audiences more closely with the games they follow. Read Less

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