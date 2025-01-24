Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jannik Sinner storms into second-straight Australian Open final, beats Ben Shelton in straight sets

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 24, 2025 04:55 PM IST

Jannik Sinner sets up a title clash against Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open.

World no.1 Jannik Sinner stormed into his second-straight Australian Open final on Friday, beating USA's Ben Shelton in straight sets. He beat Shelton 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 to keep his bid alive for a consecutive title win at Australian Open.

Italy's Jannik Sinner hits a shot against USA's Ben Shelton during their men's singles semi-final (AFP)
Italy's Jannik Sinner hits a shot against USA's Ben Shelton during their men's singles semi-final (AFP)

Sinner will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev, who won the first semi-final against Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic; Zverev won the first set 7-6, following which Djokovic was forced to retire due to an injury. Interestingly, the final will be contested between the top-2 seeds in the draw.

Sinner's victory made the 23-year-old the youngest man to make multiple finals at the Australian Open since Jim Courier in 1992-93 and kept alive his dream of becoming the first Italian to lift three Grand Slam singles trophies.

Despite Shelton’s early dominance, marked by a forehand winner and a crucial break, Sinner remained composed. The top seed fought back to level at 2-2 and relentlessly pressured Shelton’s powerful serve. Facing trouble in the 11th game, Sinner saved two set points before taking the opening set in a tiebreak, capitalizing on Shelton’s errors and frustration.

In the second set, Sinner hit top gear, racing to a 4-0 lead with an unrelenting display of precision and aggression. Shelton struggled to keep pace as Sinner doubled his advantage, leaving the American with little room to recover.

A tense third set saw Sinner seek medical attention for a left leg issue after breaking to lead 3-2. However, the Italian remained resolute, landing crucial winners to seal the match and secure his spot in back-to-back Grand Slam finals following his U.S. Open triumph.

The stage is now set for a captivating final showdown in Melbourne.

(More to follow…)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On