Jannik Sinner storms into second-straight Australian Open final, beats Ben Shelton in straight sets

World no.1 Jannik Sinner stormed into his second-straight Australian Open final on Friday, beating USA's Ben Shelton in straight sets. He beat Shelton 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 to keep his bid alive for a consecutive title win at Australian Open. Italy's Jannik Sinner hits a shot against USA's Ben Shelton during their men's singles semi-final (AFP)

Sinner will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev, who won the first semi-final against Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic; Zverev won the first set 7-6, following which Djokovic was forced to retire due to an injury. Interestingly, the final will be contested between the top-2 seeds in the draw.

Sinner's victory made the 23-year-old the youngest man to make multiple finals at the Australian Open since Jim Courier in 1992-93 and kept alive his dream of becoming the first Italian to lift three Grand Slam singles trophies.

Despite Shelton’s early dominance, marked by a forehand winner and a crucial break, Sinner remained composed. The top seed fought back to level at 2-2 and relentlessly pressured Shelton’s powerful serve. Facing trouble in the 11th game, Sinner saved two set points before taking the opening set in a tiebreak, capitalizing on Shelton’s errors and frustration.

In the second set, Sinner hit top gear, racing to a 4-0 lead with an unrelenting display of precision and aggression. Shelton struggled to keep pace as Sinner doubled his advantage, leaving the American with little room to recover.

A tense third set saw Sinner seek medical attention for a left leg issue after breaking to lead 3-2. However, the Italian remained resolute, landing crucial winners to seal the match and secure his spot in back-to-back Grand Slam finals following his U.S. Open triumph.

The stage is now set for a captivating final showdown in Melbourne.

