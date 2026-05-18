Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Karman Kaur Thandi has secured her place in the women's singles qualifying draw for the French Open (Roland Garros), which got underway on Tuesday. She will face Harmony Tan in the first round of qualifying tomorrow. Both players are unseeded for the qualifying draw.

Karman Kaur Thandi(L. Anantha Krishnan)

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Karman earned her spot in the elite qualification draw based on her Protected Ranking (PR) of 238, which secured her the 119th position on the official entry list. The Protected Ranking system helps players transition back into top-tier tournaments following an extended injury interruption, allowing the former India number 1 to claim her spot among the world's best, according to a release.

Her resilient return to the Grand Slam stage is a monumental moment for the sport in the country, as Thandi's participation officially ends India's recent drought of representation in Grand Slam singles events. Competing against a world-class field, she will look to make a strong push toward the main draw of the tournament.

Karman's journey back to peak competitive fitness highlights her immense dedication and the comprehensive support system at the Roundglass Tennis Academy. As a senior professional training at the Chandigarh-based facility, her presence and perseverance continue to serve as a massive inspiration for the entire Roundglass Tennis Academy program and the academy's rising junior stars.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking after learning about her draw, Karman said, "Roland Garros for me is a reminder that setbacks don't define you, the courage to return does. I'm proud to carry India onto one of the sport's biggest stages. Every athlete dreams of moments like this. I'm arriving at Roland Garros with purpose, gratitude, and the belief that hard journeys create stronger competitors. The road back wasn't easy, which makes standing here even more rewarding." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking after learning about her draw, Karman said, "Roland Garros for me is a reminder that setbacks don't define you, the courage to return does. I'm proud to carry India onto one of the sport's biggest stages. Every athlete dreams of moments like this. I'm arriving at Roland Garros with purpose, gratitude, and the belief that hard journeys create stronger competitors. The road back wasn't easy, which makes standing here even more rewarding." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I'm deeply thankful to my sponsor Roundglass, my family, my team, and everyone who worked tirelessly and believed in me throughout this journey. I'm standing here today because of all of your support", Karman added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm deeply thankful to my sponsor Roundglass, my family, my team, and everyone who worked tirelessly and believed in me throughout this journey. I'm standing here today because of all of your support", Karman added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 27-year-old is coached by Aditya Sachdeva at the Roundglass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh, where Maha Ahmed works as her physio. Renowned coach Gerald Cordemy, who has worked with Serena Williams in the past, has worked on Karman's fitness during his multiple visits to the Roundglass Tennis Academy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 27-year-old is coached by Aditya Sachdeva at the Roundglass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh, where Maha Ahmed works as her physio. Renowned coach Gerald Cordemy, who has worked with Serena Williams in the past, has worked on Karman's fitness during his multiple visits to the Roundglass Tennis Academy. {{/usCountry}}

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Coming back from injury and competing again at this level makes the journey even more meaningful. It's a reminder that resilience and belief can take you back where you belong.

She has shown tremendous grit to overcome her injury interruptions and effectively utilize her Protected Ranking to return to where she belongs, competing against the best in the world. The entire academy stands firmly behind her as she returns in the Gland Slam , Roland Garros campaign tomorrow.

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