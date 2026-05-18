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Karman Kaur Thandi secures spot in French Open singles qualifying draw

Karman earned her spot in the elite qualification draw based on her Protected Ranking of 238, which secured her the 119th position on the official entry list

Updated on: May 18, 2026 05:56 pm IST
ANI |
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Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Karman Kaur Thandi has secured her place in the women's singles qualifying draw for the French Open (Roland Garros), which got underway on Tuesday. She will face Harmony Tan in the first round of qualifying tomorrow. Both players are unseeded for the qualifying draw.

Karman Kaur Thandi(L. Anantha Krishnan)

Karman earned her spot in the elite qualification draw based on her Protected Ranking (PR) of 238, which secured her the 119th position on the official entry list. The Protected Ranking system helps players transition back into top-tier tournaments following an extended injury interruption, allowing the former India number 1 to claim her spot among the world's best, according to a release.

Her resilient return to the Grand Slam stage is a monumental moment for the sport in the country, as Thandi's participation officially ends India's recent drought of representation in Grand Slam singles events. Competing against a world-class field, she will look to make a strong push toward the main draw of the tournament.

Karman's journey back to peak competitive fitness highlights her immense dedication and the comprehensive support system at the Roundglass Tennis Academy. As a senior professional training at the Chandigarh-based facility, her presence and perseverance continue to serve as a massive inspiration for the entire Roundglass Tennis Academy program and the academy's rising junior stars.

Coming back from injury and competing again at this level makes the journey even more meaningful. It's a reminder that resilience and belief can take you back where you belong.

She has shown tremendous grit to overcome her injury interruptions and effectively utilize her Protected Ranking to return to where she belongs, competing against the best in the world. The entire academy stands firmly behind her as she returns in the Gland Slam , Roland Garros campaign tomorrow.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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