Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Keys dominates Riske to take Adelaide title
tennis

Keys dominates Riske to take Adelaide title

Madison Keys made light work of her compatriot to win her first title since the 2019 Cincinnati Masters when Riske put her return into the net to end the match in 66 minutes.
Madison Keys dominates Riske to take Adelaide title
Published on Jan 15, 2022 01:39 PM IST
Reuters |

Madison Keys brushed aside fellow American Alison Riske 6-1 6-2 with a dominant serving display at Memorial Drive to win the Adelaide International on Saturday and deliver a timely boost to her preparations for next week's Australian Open.

Keys made light work of her compatriot to win her first title since the 2019 Cincinnati Masters when Riske put her return into the net to end the match in 66 minutes.

The title was the sixth of Keys' career and sets her up for a first round clash against number 11 seed Sofia Kenin at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Keys made a blistering start, hammering a forehand winner down the line past Riske to secure a break in her second service game and take a 3-1 lead.

That break was consolidated two games later and Keys clinched the first set in just 28 minutes.

Another win on the Riske serve in the opening game put Keys in control of the second set and, while the 31-year-old sought to keep her opponent at bay, there was little she could do as Keys broke again before serving for the match. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madison keys alison riske
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP