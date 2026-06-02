Kostyuk, Andreeva set up an emotionally-charged semi-final

Mumbai: There were contrasting reactions at the end of both the women’s singles quarter-finals at Court Philippe-Chatrier in the French Open on Tuesday.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in action against compatriot Elina Svitolina during the quarter-final. (AP)

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Mirra Andreeva got into a good position at the edge of her baseline and struck a powerful inside-out forehand winner on match point. The Russian teenager turned to her box, held a double first pump and a broad smile, before walking up to the net to meet her beaten opponent Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

This was a calm reaction for a player who has been on this stage before, in 2024.

A few hours later, Marta Kostyuk slammed a perfectly placed serve that was too heavy for fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina’s feeble connection to return. Kostyuk tossed her racquet aside, overcome by disbelief, before raising her arms. The 23-year-old went down on her haunches, face covered by the hands as she was overcome by emotion. Kostyuk was in tears and was consoled by her courtside interviewer, Marion Bartoli.

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{{^usCountry}} The contrasting reactions told the tale of the different trajectories Andreeva and Kostyuk have had in their Grand Slam careers. Those journeys now converge as they face-off in the semi-finals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contrasting reactions told the tale of the different trajectories Andreeva and Kostyuk have had in their Grand Slam careers. Those journeys now converge as they face-off in the semi-finals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In many ways, it makes for an intriguing match-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In many ways, it makes for an intriguing match-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Andreeva, who turned 19 in April, is destined for big things according to many accounts. She has already broken into the top 5 in the world rankings – she is currently world No.7. She has reached at least the quarter-final of all four Slams, although the French Open has been, by far, her most successful Major – a third round finish on debut in 2023, semi-final in 2024 and quarter-final last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andreeva, who turned 19 in April, is destined for big things according to many accounts. She has already broken into the top 5 in the world rankings – she is currently world No.7. She has reached at least the quarter-final of all four Slams, although the French Open has been, by far, her most successful Major – a third round finish on debut in 2023, semi-final in 2024 and quarter-final last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, a determined Andreeva produced a statement win, beating an in-form Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 in 56 minutes to get within touching distance of a first Grand Slam final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, a determined Andreeva produced a statement win, beating an in-form Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 in 56 minutes to get within touching distance of a first Grand Slam final. {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m super happy that I’m going to be playing in the semis again. It was one of my best matches so far in this tournament,” Andreeva said at the news conference. “I just found myself being very focused, very aggressive, going for my shots all the time. I was just in the zone.”

After Andreeva’s win, Kostyuk stepped on the marquee court at Roland Garros to take on compatriot and seventh seed Svitolina. This was only their third meeting, but it took an hour and 49 minutes of big hitting from both players before 15th seed Kostyuk won 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

It marked a 16th consecutive win for Kostyuk in her unbeaten clay season. A sensational run that included titles at the WTA 250 in Rouen, France, and the win over Andreeva in the final of the WTA 1000 in Madrid.

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What the triumph on Tuesday also did was take Kostyuk to the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

“I’m so happy to be in the semi-finals,” said the first Ukrainian to reach the semi-final at Roland Garros in the Open Era, in her on-court interview. “I’m very happy that I found a way. It was very difficult. I think I wasn’t aggressive enough (in the second set), then I found that rhythm. I’m very happy that I committed to it. I was thinking how do I want to play if I want to win the tournament here, and this was the answer. And it worked.”

Kostyuk pulled off the big upset over four-time champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, ensuring that there will be a new French Open champion this year.

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After her win in Madrid – her biggest title so far – she celebrated with a backflip.

“I made a promise (to myself) that I will only do it (next) when I win a Grand Slam,” Kostyuk said.

She will be quietly confident ahead of the clash against Andreeva, given that she has a 2-0 head-to-head record. She will also be determined as the match is expected to be another politically charged competition due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Andreeva, however, cannot be underestimated.

Last year, she lost in the quarter-final, in front of a boisterous and partisan crowd, to unfancied French player Lois Boisson. This year she has learnt to handle her emotions.

“I would say that if that would happen again, I feel like it would be a little bit easier for me to handle this,” Andreeva said, about the possibility of playing in front of a biased crowd. “I know how I was feeling and what was pressuring me. I feel like if it would happen this year, I would know how to fix things.”

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When they play on Thursday, there will not be a handshake at the end of the semi-final. What there will be is a player reaching her first Grand Slam final.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shahid Judge Been a sports journalist for over 11 years. Won the best article award at the PII-ICRC Annual Awards in 2024.

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