Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Medvedev advances in Toronto; Andreescu wins in Montreal
tennis

Medvedev advances in Toronto; Andreescu wins in Montreal

Medvedev, ranked No. 2, lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the Toronto event in 2019, the last year it was played. Nadal withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday with a foot injury.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Russia's Daniil Medvedev prepares to return the ball to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during the Nations Bank Open men’s tennis tournament.(AP)

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain.

Medvedev, ranked No. 2, lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the Toronto event in 2019, the last year it was played. Nadal withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday with a foot injury.

On the women’s side in Montreal, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, the No. 2 seed, beat qualifier Harriet Dart 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted just over two hours.

The 21-year-old Andreescu, who won the U.S. Open in 2019, was playing her first match since a first-round exit at Wimbledon in late June.

“My goal isn’t to be on the court that long,” Andreescu said. “I want to be able to stick to my game plan the whole entire match and I feel I haven’t been doing that in my matches a lot.

“That comes with experience and playing matches and I haven’t been playing many matches.”

Also in Montreal, Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova, while Johanna Konta — returning from a tough bout with Covid-19 — defeated Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set. Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Carol Zhao.

On the men's side, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat France's Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-7 (13), 6-1, while Casper Ruud of Norway topped veteran Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. American John Isner won his opening-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Other men's winners Tuesday were Kei Nishikori, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Dusan Lajovic and Karen Khachanov.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
daniil medvedev bianca andreescu
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP