Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Murray beats Hurkacz in Vienna, first top-10 win in 14 months
tennis

Murray beats Hurkacz in Vienna, first top-10 win in 14 months

Murray missed a match point on Hurkacz's serve in the second-set tiebreaker but the former No. 1 rallied from a break down in the final set to wrap up the win after more than 2 hours, 40 minutes.
Andy Murray(AP)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 07:57 AM IST
AP |

Andy Murray earned his first win against a top-10 opponent in 14 months by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 Monday in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open.

Murray missed a match point on Hurkacz's serve in the second-set tiebreaker but the former No. 1 rallied from a break down in the final set to wrap up the win after more than 2 hours, 40 minutes.

It was the Brit's first top-10 win since beating Alexander Zverev at the Cincinnati Masters in August 2020, and his first win of the season against a player ranked in the top 20.

Murray won the tournament on both his previous appearances — in 2014 and 2016.

The result was a blow to the 10th-ranked Hurkacz's chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.

Hurkacz currently holds the eighth and last slot, but has only a slim lead over Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie, who also both play in Austria this week.

RELATED STORIES

Third-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin.

Berrettini didn't face a break point in the match and broke Popyrin at 3-2 in the second set before closing out the win on his first match point.

In other first-round play, Alex de Minaur downed 2018 champion Kevin Anderson 6-3, 7-6 (3); Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-3; and Nikoloz Basilashvili outlasted Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Zverev are seeded first and second, respectively, at the indoor event.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andy murray
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP