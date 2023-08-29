Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic blows away Muller on US Open return, will reclaim No.1 ranking

AFP |
Aug 29, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Djokovic will take back the world number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic beat Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 on his long-awaited US Open return on Monday, guaranteeing he will take back the world number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates winning his match against Alexandre Muller, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open(AP)

The 36-year-old Serbian star, who missed last year's tournament over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, is chasing a 24th Grand Slam title and plays Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in round two.

