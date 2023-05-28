Novak Djokovic makes startling retirement admission ahead of Roland Garros opener after hit with shock Rafael Nadal news

Last week world tennis was hit with the shocking announcement made from Rafael Nadal, who did not just withdraw from the 2023 French Open contest, but also revealed that 2024 could possibly be his final year in professional tennis. The Spaniard has long been suffering from a hip injury which he incurred during Australian Open earlier this year, resulting in him being sidelined from the sport ever since. And while all medical efforts were made to ensure a clay-court return, let alone at Roland Garros, Nadal's body did not respond in time. Ahead of the start of the second Grand Slam of the year, fellow 22-time major winner Novak Djokovic opened up on Nadal's announcement while making a startling retirement admission. Rafael Nadal; Novak Djokovic

Nadal's absence leaves Djokovic as the heavy favourite for a third French Open title after wins in 2016 and 2021, which will in turn make him the leader in men's singles tennis for most Grand Slams won.

“Honestly, I don't miss him being in the draw,” smiled the world No 3. “I don't like seeing him in the draw of Roland Garros, to be honest. I have not had so much success against him in our records head-to-head in Roland Garros. I have managed to beat him twice, but, I had to leave my heart and my guts out on the court to achieve that. So I know how hard it is to play him anywhere, really, around the world, but especially here.

“But, of course as a tennis fan and someone that is also part of the tennis ecosystem, you always want to win, to see the best tennis players in the world, the most famous tennis players in the world playing.

“So he's definitely one of the guys that not only has made a history in terms of his records in this tournament overall, but just he won the hearts of many tennis fans around the world, and deservedly so, with his charisma and character and everything that he left in his legacy.”

But more than the thought of having that big opportunity in hand to reign in Paris after a title in Australian Open in January, the Serb was left in a thoughtful mood. Nadal's retirement announcement definitely leaves Djokovic as the last of the famed Big Three to stay alive after Roger Federer bowed out of the sport in September last year.

He explained: "At the same time it, it, you know, it made me wonder and, and question myself and, and where, where the end of my career is going to be and how, so because, you know, we all knew that that might be coming around the corner because of his injuries and everything and, and of course, the age and the amount of years he has played on the tour.

"But still, when he announced that his, the next season will be his last season. It still came as a bit of a shock, you know, to, to me and, so I, I kind of, you know, have this internal conversations with myself as well."

