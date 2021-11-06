Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic reaches Paris Masters final to end record 7th year as No. 1
tennis

Novak Djokovic reaches Paris Masters final to end record 7th year as No. 1

Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98.
Paris: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during their semifinal match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 09:57 PM IST
AP |

Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters semi-finals on Saturday.

Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98.

“That was the goal this week. I'm very proud to finish the season as No. 1,” Djokovic said. “It's a dream, honestly, because Sampras was such an idol for me when I was young. He motivated me to pick up the racket and try this sport.”

Djokovic eclipsed Roger Federer’s all-time mark of 310 weeks at No. 1 on March 8 and will finish 2021 having held the top ranking for 348 weeks.

Another win on Sunday will give Djokovic a record 37th Masters title to move one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No. 1 Djokovic and No. 2 Medvedev reach Paris Masters semis

Novak Djokovic sets up Paris Masters semi-final against Hubert Hurkacz

Medvedev joins Zverev and Djokovic in Paris Masters quarters

Novak Djokovic shakes off rust with win at Paris Masters
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP