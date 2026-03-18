Novak Djokovic’s ranking set to tumble after Miami withdrawal, spotlight shifts to comeback plan and next event

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury, pulling out of the second leg of the ‘Sunshine Double’ despite being a six-time champion at the tournament. The 24-time Grand Slam winner had recently reached the fourth round at Indian Wells, where he lost to Jack Draper.

The withdrawal is set to have a significant impact on his rankings. Djokovic is guaranteed to drop outside the top three and slip below Alexander Zverev to No. 4 in the world. There is also a possibility of a further slide depending on results at the Miami Open.

Indian Wells marked his return to the tour earlier this season, and despite the fourth-round exit, he has compiled a 7-2 win-loss record so far this year.

Where does Djokovic play next? Djokovic is currently on the entry list for the Monte Carlo Masters, which traditionally marks the start of the clay-court season. However, his recent record at the tournament has been underwhelming, with just one semifinal appearance in the past few years.

In fact, the Serbian has reduced his clay-court workload in recent seasons, carefully managing his schedule with a clear focus on Grand Slams. That approach is expected to continue as he builds towards the French Open, where he will once again chase a record-extending 25th major title.

Djokovic, a three-time champion at Roland Garros, last won the title in 2023. He exited in the quarterfinals in 2024 and the semifinals in 2025, underlining a slight dip in dominance on the surface compared to his peak years.

Miami Open focus shifts With Djokovic out, the spotlight in Miami will firmly shift to Jannik Sinner, who arrives in red-hot form after winning Indian Wells, and Carlos Alcaraz, a perennial title contender.

Daniil Medvedev will also be one to watch, especially after his strong run to the Indian Wells final, where he defeated Alcaraz en route.