 Novak Djokovic to skip Miami Masters after shocking Indian Wells exit: Report | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis News / Novak Djokovic to skip Miami Masters after shocking Indian Wells exit: Report

Novak Djokovic to skip Miami Masters after shocking Indian Wells exit: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 15, 2024 08:53 AM IST

Novak Djokovic will reportedly skip the upcoming Miami Masters, after his Indian Wells defeat.

Making his first Indian Wells appearance since 2019, Novak Djokovic crashed to a Round of 32 defeat against Italy's Luca Nardi, 4-6 6-3 3-6, on Tuesday. It was a huge win for the 20-year-old Nardi, who is also ranked No. 123, as he dropped his racket and brought his hands to his face almost in disbelief before greeting boyhood idol Djokovic at the net.

Novak Djokovic in action.(Getty Images via AFP)
Novak Djokovic in action.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Italian also became the lowest-ranked player to defeat Djokovic in a Grand Slam or ATP Masters 1000 level event, surpassing No. 122 Kevin Anderson in 2008 in Miami.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Sinner stays undefeated to reach Indian Wells semifinals, Swiatek moves on after Wozniacki quits

After Indian Wells, Djokovic was expected to participate at the Miami Masters, scheduled to begin on March 22. But now it looks like he won't be playing in Miami, as reported by Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo.

Djokovic did the same after losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semi-final, opting to skip tournaments in February and then returned to action at the Indian Wells.

Speaking in a press conference after his defeat, Djokovic said, "Yeah, for the moment, Miami is there, so let's see. Let's see, obviously 10 minutes ago I was on the court, so I'm still hot-headed a bit. I need to take a day or two and then see what I want to do next."

Complimenting Nardi, he said, "He got in as a lucky loser' to (the) main draw, so he really didn't have anything to lose. So he played great. Deserved to win. I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad."

Meanwhile, Nardi said, "This is a miracle. I'm a 20-years-old guy, 100 in the world, and beating Novak. So, crazy. Crazy. Before this night, no one knew me. I hope now the crowd enjoyed the game. I'm super happy with this one."

Nardi entered the draw as a lucky loser, which is a player who lost in the final qualifying hurdle, but made it to the main draw as a replacement for an injured player, who pulled out before the first round. At the Indian Wells, Nardi came in for Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On